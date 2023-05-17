FRYEBURG, Maine — Four people are competing for the two seats being vacated by incumbent selectmen Kimberly Clarke and Richard Murray, who chose not to run for re-election. Hoping to replace them are Michiye Harper, Gregory Huang-Dale, David Lyons and Curtis Smith. The election is set for June 6 at at the David and Doris Hastings Community Center from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. — Daymond Steer

Michiye Harper

mich

Michiye Harper works in her husband's dental practice, Fryeburg Dental Care. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)
Gregory Huang-Dale

Gregory Huang-Dale is a teacher at Fryeburg Academy and serves on numerous boards in Fryeburg. (COURTESY PHOTO)
David Lyons

David Lyons is the former police chief of Bridgton, Maine. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Curtis Smith

Curtis Smith runs his own business, Curtis Car Care. (COURTESY PHOTO)

