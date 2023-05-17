FRYEBURG, Maine — Four people are competing for the two seats being vacated by incumbent selectmen Kimberly Clarke and Richard Murray, who chose not to run for re-election. Hoping to replace them are Michiye Harper, Gregory Huang-Dale, David Lyons and Curtis Smith. The election is set for June 6 at at the David and Doris Hastings Community Center from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. — Daymond Steer
Michiye Harper
Michiye Harper, office manager at Fryeburg Dental Center, declined to provide a candidate essay.
According to fryeburgdentalcenter.com, “Dr. (Mike) Harper, his wife, Michiye, and their four children (Naomi, twins Rhett and Bennett, and Nolan) enjoy the outdoors, music, snowboarding/skiing, fishing, sports and spending time with the family.”
Gregory Huang-Dale
Running for and serving on Fryeburg’s town select board is both an honor and a challenge. As a veteran teacher at Fryeburg Academy and a village resident, I have served on a number of boards in our community during my residence. These include secretary of our church trustees, chair of the Fryeburg Water District and chair of the Fryeburg Age-Friendly Task Force, a committee dedicated to making our town livable for all ages. I am also a trustee of the Upper Saco Cultural Alliance, a community development organization established in 2019 to expand healthy community living and regional collaboration.
I came here first to be an English teacher at Fryeburg Academy. I teach English to international students and lead clubs that help students become stronger citizens of our community and the world. I admire how this community values the diversity and programming that the academy offers. Agriculture, outdoor recreation and entrepreneurship are all key to the character of our town. Our family loves rural living and values this community. Our daughter has only ever known Fryeburg as her home. We bike and hike for three seasons and ski, skate and snowshoe in the rest.
We are members of the Fryeburg New Church where I serve as music director. We love the flourishing arts in our valley, enjoying theater, dance and music on a regular basis.
Along the Saco River corridor, I fully support the efforts of conservation groups and canoe liveries to protect our watershed for recreation, health and beauty. Likewise I’m grateful for the efforts of local land trusts and Fryeburg’s Conservation Committee promoting the value of preserving green spaces. Several years ago, I attended a presentation by a representative from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife here in Fryeburg. Ms. Shearin presented a likely scenario of suburban growth west from Portland, which may reach Fryeburg within the next few decades. Her presentation helped me look ahead to possible futures for our community including ones that make us better by preserving natural resources.
Our community faces challenges such as isolation, health care, transportation, and the rising cost of housing. People in Fryeburg take pride in their homes and businesses, yet we also provide affordable housing for folks who need to downsize or have just arrived and are getting established. These challenges are real and need creative solutions. I want to see growth that is smart and carefully planned.
David Lyons
I am a lifelong resident of Maine. I lived and grew up in Hiram, Maine, before moving to Fryeburg 28 years ago. We have three children and five grandchildren.
Our son, Jake, graduated from Fryeburg Academy, and two of our grandchildren attended and graduated from Fryeburg Academy as well. I attended Fryeburg Academy for one year until the Hiram area towns developed and built the SAD 55 school district.
However, just that one year at Fryeburg helped prepare me for a successful future, for which I am grateful.
Later, I attended Southern Maine Community College and received a degree in law enforcement.
I have over 42 years in public service and retired from the Maine State Police and the Bridgton, Maine, Police Department as the chief of police. After that, I spent three years in Afghanistan as an embedded police mentor to the Afghan National Police on behalf of the U.S. Department of State, and later, on behalf of the U.S. .Department of Defense.
I served six years in the Army Reserve in a combat military police unit. I am now a fraud investigator for the State of Maine. I am a member of the Fryeburg Fish and Game Club and the Fryeburg Historical Society.
I have always enjoyed people and still do. Fryeburg has been good to us and our family. I found that I have extra time in my life, so, at the urging of family, friends, and a few community members, I decided to run for select person. I’d like to give something back to our community. We have a diverse community, in part thanks to Fryeburg Academy, an institution to be proud of. I have no particular agenda and want to be an honest, fair voice of our people. At the present time in Fryeburg, we are fortunate to have excellent management and delivery of services. Our town departments (administration, police, fire, public works, independent rescue service, recreational department, etc.) are expertly managed and fulfill our needs.
We need to keep our thumbs on the pulse of conservation of our natural resources, the Saco River (aquifer), our forests, preservation of our farming history and agricultural footprint (Fryeburg Fair), and at the same time foster fair and reasonable economic growth.
I ask that you consider voting for me on June 6, 2023, so that I may serve you.
Curtis Smith
I am pleased to announce my candidacy for the upcoming election for Fryeburg selectmen. As a lifelong resident from several generations, I would be very proud to represent my town and community.
I previously served on the Saco Valley Fire Department and found it very rewarding to serve our beautiful community here.
I have operated my business Curtis Car Care where I was born and raised for over 10 years. I have an excellent clientele who supports me in my candidacy and have encouraged me to run as well.
I look forward to being able to offer my opinion on any upcoming decisions and matters with town operations. The town has been struggling to upgrade its infrastructure for some time, such as the town office, fire and police departments. I am hoping to help oversee this in the most responsible way with the least amount of tax burden to its citizens. I am looking forward to seeing everyone at the polls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.