CONWAY — A North Conway man has been charged with criminal threatening for allegedly making threats against a local nursing home, police said.
Justin Knowles, 29, of North Conway was charged with criminal threatening and Resisting arrest or detention.
According to Conway police, on Friday, Feb. 4, at 9:46 a.m., officers responded to Mineral Springs nursing facility in North Conway for a report of man who left his vehicle running in the middle of the driveway leading to the health facility.
The caller reported that after he exited the vehicle, the man later identified as Knowles proceeded to run up the hill toward the facility.
As officers were responding, dispatch received a second call regarding Knowles. The caller reported that Knowles had entered Mineral Springs and had threatened to start shooting.
However, the caller said Knowles was not displaying any weapons.
Officers who arrived at the scene made contact with Knowles in the front lobby of Mineral Springs, and he was taken into custody.
Knowles was a Mineral Springs employee, a spokesperson for the facility said.
“We take all threats seriously here at Mineral Springs and contacted the local police department. All patients, residents and staff are safe,” said Mineral Springs’ Lori Mayer. “The individual is no longer employed by Mineral Springs.”
Knowles was transported to the Carroll County House of Corrections and released the following morning on personal recognizance bail with a court date of March 22, at 8 a.m.
According to a story that ran in the Health section of The Conway Daily Sun in August 2020, a Justin Knowles, RN, was mentioned as being a triage nurse for White Mountains Community Health Center in North Conway at that time, but the clinic’s website shows he no longer works there.
According to the Nursys online data base, a Justin D. Knowles was licensed as an RN to practice in New Hampshire in 2019. Conway Police Chief Mattei confirmed that the Knowles arrested Friday has a middle name beginning with D.
