CONCORD — A federal lawsuit filed by a woman who served as an Ossipee police officer before being fired in 2018 has ended with it being settled out of court. It was scheduled to go to trial this month.
Kimberly Hatch of Madison sued the town for sexual harassment and discrimination. Kimberly Hatch v. Town of Ossipee was filed March 1, 2020, in U.S. District Court in Concord.
A trial notice dated Sept. 4, 2020, said that jury selection/trial was to begin Feb. 1, 2022, in front of Judge Joseph DiClerico Jr. However, the trial didn’t take place and DiClerico died at the age of 81 last April. The case was reassigned to Magistrate Judge Andrea K. Johnstone.
The trial was delayed several times and the most recent trial notice filed last August said it was to take place over two weeks starting April 18.
But on Oct. 31, Hatch’s attorney, Leslie Johnson of Center Sandwich, filed a motion to stay the case, which was agreed to by the town’s counsel.
It said the two parties entered into mediation last September “which was provisionally successful, but must be finalized and approved,” said Johnson.
It also said Hatch would be seeking approval from the bankruptcy trustee of the settlement “prior to full resolution of the case at bar” and that the parties requested a four-month stay “to allow time to finalize.”
Johnstone granted the stay but said it would be lifted March 1 unless the attorneys asked for an extension.
The town was represented by William Staar and Brian Suslak of Morrison and Mahoney of Boston and Manchester, among other attorneys from Morrison and Mahoney.
On March 1, Johnson and Suslak filed notice they agreed the case should be dismissed “with prejudice and with all rights of appeal waived.”
Johnstone ordered the case be dismissed on March 2.
Hatch, reached by Facebook messenger Wednesday, said she couldn’t comment on the lawsuit. But she did say she has landed on her feet.
“I am incredibly blessed to now be running my own business in the valley,” said Hatch referring to Turner Septic. “Females can be just as successful and more credit needs to be given to us.”
In her suit, Hatch alleged gender discrimination/sexual harassment, and hostile work environment, as defined by NH RSA 354-A and under Title VII U.S. Code, as well as slander and abuse of process under common law.
The suit claimed the harassment went beyond just words.
“On or about June 2013, (then) Cpl. Justin Swift came up behind Ms. Hatch and Tased her behind the neck,” said the suit. “Then he took a permanent marker and wrote on her forehead while she was disabled” by the tasing.
Hatch said she wasn’t the only woman in the town who was harassed.
“While Sgt. (Anthony) Castaldo was Ms. Hatch’s Field Training Officer and lead supervisor, she would observe him belittle and degrade, or harass, women,” said Hatch’s suit filed by Leslie Johnson, a Sandwich attorney.
Staar and Suslak’s answer to the suit, dated April 1, 2020, had raised 10 defenses, including that the town denied “each and every claim” and that the town had “legitimate and non-discriminatory reasons” for the “alleged adverse employment actions” against Hatch.
It denied that Swift ever tased Hatch.
The town demanded a jury trial.
“Almost seven years ago, Cpl. Swift wrote a line of permanent marker on plaintiff’s forehead, while the officers including plaintiff (Hatch) were horsing around at police headquarters,” it said. “Plaintiff was an active participant in the horseplay and consented to Cpl. Swift writing the line of permanent marker on plaintiff’s head.”
Swift is no longer a police officer. In December, he struck a deal with the state Attorney General’s Office if they agreed to drop charges that he improperly looked up a vanity license plate in exchange for him agreeing to be decertified as a police officer, among other conditions.
Hatch’s lawsuit said the firing occurred for allegedly falsifying the report of a minor accident in September 2018 when she was driving a police cruiser, which she said had a blind spot.
As to the Sept. 17, 2018, car accident that led to her firing, the answer said Sgt. (Anthony) Castaldo “discovered a piece of her police-issued vehicle embedded in a crosswalk yield sign.”
Hatch’s termination came as a result of “her refusal to be honest and forthright in her reporting” of that accident, the answer said.
Hatch also accused then Ossipee Lt. Bob King, now Madison’s police chief, of trying to “take revenge” on a police department secretary who allegedly picked on him, by placing a praying mantis on the steps of the garage. The answer said the incident was merely a “prank between colleagues at work.
Commenting on the end of the Hatch case on Wednesday, King said: “It’s unfortunate in a case like this, where allegations are made publicly, there isn’t much chance of public rebuttal.
“Neither the attorneys or the town’s selectmen reached out to those named in the suit to discuss negotiations or a resolution, even as a courtesy, but I suppose Ossipee did what did what they felt they had to do. Ms. Hatch and I were once very close friends for well over a decade before she started with Ossipee. I wish her nothing but the best moving forward.”
