hatch

Kimberly Hatch, a former Ossipee police officer, filed a harassment and gender discrimination suit against the department. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONCORD — A federal lawsuit filed by a woman who served as an Ossipee police officer before being fired in 2018 has ended with it being settled out of court. It was scheduled to go to trial this month.

Kimberly Hatch of Madison sued the town for sexual harassment and discrimination. Kimberly Hatch v. Town of Ossipee was filed March 1, 2020, in U.S. District Court in Concord.

