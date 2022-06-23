OSSIPEE — The Attorney General John M. Formella announced Thursday Justin Swift, a former Ossipee police sergeant, has been indicted by the Merrimack County grand jury on one count of misuse of computer or computer network information in connection with misusing the State Police Online Telecommunication System to look up a vanity license plate in July 2020.
The indictment alleges that Swift, 38, of New Durham queried a “number plate” through the state police's online system and made an unauthorized use, display, or copy of the registration information for a “number plate,” which is apparently a vanity license plate that says “USA.”
In addition, two complaints were filed by the Office of the Attorney General charging Justin Swift for class A misdemeanor offenses of Official Oppression (RSA 643:1) and Certification and Records.
The Official Oppression complaint alleges that Swift, as a public servant, knowingly commit an unauthorized act of his office. The Records and Certification complaint alleged that Swift knowingly used information from the Department of Safety-Division of Motor Vehicle records for use other than those uses authorized by the Department of Safety. The two complaints appear to be about the same vanity plate.
Why Swift was looking up the vanity plate wasn't stated.
Swift will be arraigned at the Merrimack County Superior Court at a later date.
The indictment charges a Class B felony which is punishable by a 3 1/2-to-seven-year state prison sentence and a $2,000. The class A misdemeanors are punishable by up to 12 months in the House of Corrections.
This case was investigated by Anna Brewer-Croteau and Assistant Attorney General Dan Jimenez of the Attorney General Office’s Public Integrity Unit. The Public Integrity Unit investigates and prosecutes allegations of criminal conduct committed by state officials and law enforcement agents in the State of New Hampshire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.