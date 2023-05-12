CONWAY — The vacant lot that was once the home of Rafferty’s Restaurant on Kearsarge Road in North Conway is the new home of Mike Simoni’s 603 Street Eats food truck.
Simoni, 49, of North Conway has been busy preparing the site not only for this food truck but also for a second truck that will be added in a week or two.
His first truck will be open for breakfast and lunch, 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, May-November. The second truck will offer a different menu.
He is renting the site at 36 Kearsarge Road from Jan G. Filip IV, who purchased the lot after the Rafferty’s closed and the building was razed in November 2019.
Simoni received approval or the first truck from the Conway Planning Board at its March 23 meeting. He returned April 27 to seek an OK for a second truck, which they unanimously granted.
At both sessions, the board said the proposed use would not need full site-plan review since it would not constitute a significant change relative to the existing development.
Board members were glad to hear Simoni planned to improve the site and that he would have an on-site porta-potty he will screen from the roadway.
Simoni put his background as a landscape company owner to good use, laying down gravel for the eating area and setting up 10 tables for patrons.
A garden for produce will be coming as well, he said.
“I think this is going to add a lot to the village,” said Simoni, who previously worked in the restaurant industry.
He will have trash removal services as well as a porta-potty.
Conway planning board selectmen’s representative Steve Porter told the Sun Thursday that he has changed his thinking about food truck operations over the past 10 years, noting that he now feels they add a festive flair to the villages.
That was a change from when Cheese Louise, he said, nearly a decade ago "started the whole tennis match" by opening their food truck business, which has gone on to great success to opening actual restaurants at Settlers Green, the Conway end of the Kancamagus Highway, Portland and in Portsmouth – but Porter explained the young operators did not come to the town first when they started out, which caused some issues among business owners and thew town.
Porter, board member Bill Barbin and chair Ben Colbath said they appreciated that Simoni followed the town process and came to the board both at its March 23 meeting to seek permission for the first truck and then again April 27 for the OK for the second truck.
Porter said at the April 27 meeting that one truck at the site is “great” and that two are “okay,” but he said at the meeting and in his comments to the Sun this week that he would be concerned if there were to be three proposed at the site.
“That’s why we asked questions about the number of employees and the need for a toilet,” Porter told the Sun Thursday.
He said the majority of the planning board is supportive because “they feel they add to the character of the village.” But, he said, members agree that they need to address regulations for food trucks.
“If we don’t have our checks in place that will create a lot of problems down the road,” said Porter, adding, “We don’t want to see people just parking their food trucks all over the place. At the same time, we don’t want to be seen as being anti-business.”
At the April 27 meeting, Colbath agreed that he believed a third truck would be a tipping point.
Board member Mark Hounsell said perhaps it’s time specifically pertaining to food trucks – which Colbath agreed with, saying, “I think that is where it would be helpful to have something on the town warrant on this so that we could get a feel for how the public feels about this (food trucks).”
Porter said the town does have a rule that food truck operators can use a property for 14 days with the landowner’s permission wihtout having to come before the board.
During public comment, Sheila Duane and Alec Tarberry of the Berry Properties expressed concerns about their being a level playing field between brick-and-mortar businesses and food truck operators.
The Berry Properties owns several properties in North Conway Village, including several storefronts which it rents out to local merchants. The Berry Company comprised of Alec and Ace Tarberry is also reconfiguring the former nearby Olympia Sports Store into a food court.
Duane – who is a former planning board member – asked questions about site-plan review.
Tarberry raised concerns about bathrooms and parking.
“I think a lot of the overhead (that businesses face) is government imposed in the sense that businesses are required to have bathrooms. For example, it costs a lot of money to keep those bathrooms clean, and have parking areas maintained. So,” said Tarberry, “when a food truck comes in and gets to be in the village and not have to pay a lot of that overhead, which is substantial, I think at the end of the day having two or even three food trucks, you're not going to put anybody out of business – it’s just going to gonna hurt everyone a little bit. It’s not really fair.”
He said that although the site will have a portable toilet, he said, “I personally love the idea of food trucks in the village – but they say they’re going to have porta-potties and a lot of people don’t like using those, so the customers sort of spill over to neighboring businesses.”
Colbath said understood their concerns and that the town needs to address those issues.
Commenting on their concerns, Porter this week said, “I sympathize with their thought process regarding health issues, site-plan issues, parking and restrooms. but I have changed my thought process on food trucks last decade as they promote a of of foot traffic.”
