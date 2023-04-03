CONWAY — Five people are seeking two seats on the Conway Planning Board. The election is April 11. Incumbent vice chair Ailie Byers and incumbent Eliza Grant are being challenged by Debra Haynes, Ray Shakir and Stephen Steiner.  Here are their candidate essays. — Daymond Steer

Ailie Byers

Ailie Byers is running for re-election to the Conway Planning Board. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Eliza Grant

Eliza Grant is running for re-election to the Conway Planning Board. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Deb Haynes

Deb Haynes is running for a seat on the Conway Planning Board. (COURTESY PHOTO)
shakir

Ray Shakir is hoping to get back on the Conway Planning Board. (FILE PHOTO)
steiner

Steven Steiner, a commercial Realtor, is hoping to be voted onto the Conway Planning Board. (COURTESY PHOTO)

