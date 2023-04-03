CONWAY — Five people are seeking two seats on the Conway Planning Board. The election is April 11. Incumbent vice chair Ailie Byers and incumbent Eliza Grant are being challenged by Debra Haynes, Ray Shakir and Stephen Steiner. Here are their candidate essays. — Daymond Steer
Ailie Byers
I am honored to announce my re-election candidacy for the Conway Planning Board. As a resident of this beautiful town, I have always been passionate about ensuring our community remains vibrant and sustainable for generations. Over the past three years, I have had the privilege of serving on the planning board.
My dedication to public service and deep love for the area motivate me to continue my work on the planning board. I have seen firsthand the challenges our community faces, and I am committed to finding practical solutions that address the needs of all residents. In conjunction with my master of public administration and policy degree and through my work on the board, I have gained valuable experience navigating complex zoning regulations, collaborating with developers, and engaging with community members to understand their concerns and needs.
Unfortunately, the planning board is limited in controlling aspects of town development. We must abide by the town ordinances you vote on as residents. That is why the current work on the master plan for Conway is so essential. This new plan will help inform where the town can update its ordinances and move Conway Forward. It has been a great joy to see the Master Plan update move from an idea we advocated for to a reality in the three years I have served.
One of my primary goals as a planning board member has been increasing affordable housing options in Conway. Our town has a shortage of housing options for most individuals and families that want to stay/ move here, equaling high housing costs. As a planning board member, I have worked to identify areas of the town suitable for affordable housing development and advocated for policies that encourage developers to create more affordable options. I believe everyone in our community deserves access to safe and affordable housing. I will continue to fight for this cause.
Another area of focus for me is to promote responsible development that enhances the character of our town while preserving our natural resources. I believe we can balance development and conservation, allowing us to grow in a way that benefits all residents both economically and environmentally.
Finally, I believe that our community needs more green space to thrive. As a planning board member, I have supported the changes to our ordinances and pushed developers to adapt their plans to make more green space in their plans.
My experience on the Conway Planning Board and passion for responsible development, affordable housing, updating ordinances, and green space preservation make me an ideal candidate for re-election. I am committed to listening to the needs of all residents, working collaboratively with other board members, and finding practical solutions that benefit our community as a whole. If re-elected, I will continue serving Conway with dedication and integrity. I ask for your support in the upcoming election. Together, we can make our town an even better place to live, work and raise a family. Thank you.
Eliza Grant
I am running for re-election to the Conway Planning Board, and I respectfully ask for your vote on Tuesday, April 11. As a current member of the planning board and master plan steering committee, I have worked hard to re-examine and improve our master plan, site plan review and zoning ordinances to ensure they are keeping up with our town’s needs. This is a multi-year process, and I hope to continue to serve our town in this role.
I have supported a comprehensive update of our town’s master plan since my initial election to the board two years ago, and I brought forth and promoted the article to lower the building height limitations in our villages and Intervale to prevent outsized development in those communities. This passed overwhelmingly at the polls in 2022. I have also promoted increasing greenspace requirements for commercial developments and worked with my fellow Board members on the ballot items for this year’s election, including the hotel and large commercial development moratorium.
I have experience as an abutter (my neighborhood fought for significant mitigations against the Viewpoint project on the Intervale Motel site), a planning board member, and a developer (I am a founder of Bluebird, which is currently turning multiple structures in town into affordable housing). I have the experience and knowledge to continue to serve our town and work to ensure that our ordinances reflect and are shaped by what we need as residents. I want to see Conway thrive as a family-friendly place that protects its natural resources and embraces balance.
I am a veterinarian by trade, an animal lover and the mother to two young boys. In my free time I love to hike with my dog, trail run and ski. This community— its past, present and future — are important to me. I am eager to continue working on its behalf. Please consider a vote for me on April 11. As always, if you want to reach out, you can email me at egrantdvm@gmail.com.
Deb Haynes
My name is Deb Haynes and I’m running for a seat on the Conway Planning Board. I am not running against anyone, and I thank all of them for their past service and the offer to serve again. I am running because I believe that my background in community nursing, and of being a member of a family that has been involved for generations in both local affairs and the business of tourism, gives me a unique view of the needs of our town. I look forward to an opportunity to working with the community in updating of the town master plan.
I hope to contribute to the vision, for the people who live in Conway and those that come to visit, in the development of a master plan that guides us all towards the planning goals where all people can thrive in the most amazing environment, one which I have been fortunate enough to have known my whole life.
I was born at Memorial Hospital and attended Conway Elementary and Kennett High School. I currently live in Redstone, where I’ve owned a home for over 40 years. My two children also attended local schools. My family has lived in the area for over 70 years. I spent over 20 years as a nurse at Memorial and currently am an RN for the Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice of Conway. I’m a proud Conway native, year-round resident, and supporter of the town.
The “old” town of Conway and its villages brings back fond memories to me, but it is the past. It is time to look to our future. One thing that hasn’t changed is the fact that the growth, revenue and focus of Conway is tourism. This makes sense considering the many natural resources and beauty of our area. However, it has to be managed carefully, which is the responsibility of the citizens of Conway by electing knowledgeable and caring representatives to the Conway Planning Board.
I see our major issues as a lack of affordable housing, need to expand our water infrastructure, development of an industrial park, sustainable wages, the need for an increase in alternative education, such as vocational training and apprenticeship. There are real solutions to these problems all of which include a closer partnership with businesses, developers and local educational institutions.
I hope you will give me the chance to represent you and realize these opportunities by electing me to the Conway Planning Board.
Ray Shakir
Fortunately, those of you who are active, caring and concerned about the direction of our community, need no additional "propaganda" regarding my concern and qualifications for our town's direction. Hopefully, you will recall my past performance on the board confirming the subject criteria.
During over 40 years working as a New York City public improvement construction manager, I have hands-on experience, expertise and practice not available to most individuals. Certainly not to the majority of the current — but conscientious, well-meaning board members. Those with little or no practical experience successfully tested in one of the most congested metropolises on the planet! I know what works and what doesn't!
Conway is undeniably a "go to" area; unfortunately, a significant portion of current transplants long for what they left, attempting to bring "big city" issues (problems) here. I believe in proven positive results garnered from first-hand experience. I promise never to bring "metropolis" issues to North Conway. I believe in growth — measured, logical and as needed — not a hodgepodge of a redundant mess! I've clearly demonstrated how this goal could be accomplished during my former tenure; hopefully, you are among those who appreciate these qualifications and experience.
As far as I'm concerned, appropriate medical facilities, certain — but currently anemic — consumer goods and services will be priorities. In my capacity as a town planner, I will discourage redundancy and congestion, while striving to maintain reasonable competition. I'll do my best to preserve the unique History of Conway, and the "New Hampshire Way." I'll never let you down; nonetheless concurrently, always be open to new ideas and suggestions. So please, get out there and vote!
My decision to run for the planning board and budget committee in Conway is a positive development for the community. As a resident of Center Conway, I have a vested interest in the well-being and prosperity of the area.
Running for the planning board requires a deep understanding of zoning regulations, land use policies and development plans specific to the area. As a member of the planning board, I would work collaboratively with other board members, stakeholders and community members to make informed decisions about the future of Center Conway.
My commitment to public service and his willingness to invest time and energy in Center Conway are admirable qualities. By running for the planning board and budget committee, I am demonstrating my dedication to making the community a better place for everyone. If elected, I would bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to these important roles and would work tirelessly to ensure that Center Conway's interests are represented and protected.
In addition to my experience on the Zoning Board of Appeals, and my 33 years of marriage to my wife (Julie Steiner ) and our shared work in real estate at Whitehill Estates and Homes speak to my roots in the community and my commitment to serving its residents.
In conclusion, my decision to run for the planning board in Center Conway is a positive development for the community. My experience, dedication, and commitment to public service makes me an excellent candidate for this position.
