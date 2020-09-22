TAMWORTH — At approximately 7:30 p.m. last Saturday, a call was received from 911 dispatch for two lost hikers on the Weetamoo trail of Mount Chocorua in Tamworth.
Kent Blosil, 57, and Magdalena Blosil, 48, both of Groton, Mass., called 911 when they were descending down the Weetamoo trail and found themselves off trail in the dark without lights.
New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers responded and were able to coach them back to the Weetamoo Trail. The couple eventually made it to the Piper trail and back to the trailhead parking area.
Also Saturday, at 6 p.m., conservation officers received a 911 call for a hiker having a medical emergency on the Boott Spur Trail in Gorham.
Caleb Lenihan of Hanson, Mass., was hiking with two friends, identified as Justin Sladd of Brockton, Mass., and Arthur Sanda of Hanson, Mass. They had left that morning to summit Mount Washington and set up camp at the Hermit Lake Shelter. At 4 p.m., Lenihan experienced a medical emergency and was unable to continue hiking.
Members of his hiking party were able to get him down to the Hermit Lake Shelter and had him place a call to 911. Conservation officers responded to the Tuckerman’s Ravine Trailhead and rode an ATV up to the shelter to pick up Lenihan. He was taken off the mountain with an ATV while another officer hiked down the mountain with Sanda and Sladd.
Once off the mountain, it was determined that all three hikers were new to the activity and this was their first hike in the White Mountains. Two members of the party were well equipped for the hike while another was not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.