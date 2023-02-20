EATON — The N.H. Department of Fish and Game, area residents and a towing company assisted a group of hikers from Massachusetts who got their SUV stuck on in the snow on an unmaintained road last Saturday afternoon.
Shortly after 3 p.m., Fish and Game was notified that a vehicle was stranded in the area of Willis Bean and Foss Mountain Road. Those roads and many others that led to them in the area are not maintained in the winter months.
Due to poor cellphone service in the area, their exact location was not known, and multiple attempts to establish contact with the group failed.
There are multiple access points to the area in Freedom, Eaton and from Maine as well. Members of the Freedom Police Department, Carroll County Sheriffs and Oxford County Sheriffs had checked access points with no contact.
Conservation officers arrived shortly before 5 p.m. and located the group at their vehicle on Willis Bean Road just under 2.5 miles from the point the plows’ stop on Foss Mountain Road in Eaton.
Hannalore Tice, 38, of Westwood, Mass., was following her GPS to the Foss Mountain Hiking Trail. She was driving a Toyota 4 Runner. She had gotten onto Willis Bean Road off of Kennard Hill Road in Porter, Maine, and drove just over 2.5 miles to a point where she got stuck in the snow. Tice was accompanied by Stephanie Henriques, 32, of Attleboro, Mass., and Rachel Felson, 32, of Boston.
When conservation officers located them, a local couple who live off the grid in the area were also on scene and had been attempting to dig them out. Once the group was located, Christopher Elliot of Critters Towing and Off Road Recovery whose service area is state wide was able to utilize his tracked Chevy Blazer to extricate the vehicle and safely get it back to Kennard Road just after 8:30 p.m.
Also last Saturday, rescue personnel responded to L.L. Cote Sporting Goods Store in Errol for a report of a female who had sustained a leg injury in a snowmobile crash.
At approximately 3:15 p.m., Colebrook Dispatch received a 911 call for a female who was reportedly injured in a snowmobile rollover crash and was currently at L.L. Cote. Colebrook Dispatch notified members of the 45th Parallel EMS, along with Errol Fire and Rescue, while NH State Police Troop F notified a New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation officer.
The female operator involved was identified as Dawn Lemieux, 52, of Haverhill, Mass.
Witness statements indicate Lemieux was travelling on Dixville Peaks Trail, which is a steep, icy and challenging trail. Lemieux lost control while going down this trail and was abruptly thrown off the machine at a sharp corner.
She suffered unknown injuries to both legs. The snowmobile was not damaged, and Lemieux was able to ride the snowmobile several miles before reaching Errol, where her riding companions called for assistance.
Lemieux was evaluated by the Errol EMS and Rescue team before being transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin to be checked out for precautionary reasons.
