EATON — The N.H. Department of Fish and Game, area residents and a towing company assisted a group of hikers from Massachusetts who got their SUV stuck on in the snow on an unmaintained road last Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., Fish and Game was notified that a vehicle was stranded in the area of Willis Bean and Foss Mountain Road. Those roads and many others that led to them in the area are not maintained in the winter months.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.