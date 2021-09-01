THOMPSON AND MESERVES PURCHASE — On Tuesday at about 3:20 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game received a 911 call for a lost hiker and her father near the Chandler Brook Trail on Mount Washington.
The caller, identified as Megan Cousins, 43, of Cambridge, Md., stated that she and her father had gotten lost off trail when her GPS died and she had left her father to call for help since he was not doing well. A conservation officer from Fish and Game spoke with Cousins and was able to guide her back to the trail to get to the Mt. Washington Auto Road, where she was picked up by a guided tour van and escorted down the mountain.
Cousins explained that she and her father, identified as Philip Presby, 71, of Reading, Pa., had planned to hike the Auto Road, but upon learning it is not open to foot traffic, decided to take another trail. Cousins and Presby started hiking from the Great Gulf Trailhead and started on the Wilderness Trail at approximately 9:30 a.m.
They still wanted to hike toward the Auto Road. Other hikers told them to follow the Chandler Brook Trail right to the road.
But while hiking, Presby began to show signs of fatigue and fell multiple times. After getting lost off Chandler Brook Trail, Cousins decided to leave her father to call for help.
That evening, conservation officers and a member of the Mt. Washington State Park staff left from the Chandler Brook and Great Gulf Trails, respectively, in an attempt to find Presby with the approximate location provided by Cousins. The decision to attempt to find Presby was made due to deteriorating weather, Presby’s conditio, and his lack of additional clothing, no headlamp or supplies necessary for an overnight in the White Mountains.
Conservation officers drove up the Auto Road and hiked down the mountain from the Chandler Brook Trail to meet a state parkm rescuer who hiked up ton the Great Gulf Trail.
At approximately 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, rescuers located Presby at the junction of Chandler Brook and Great Gulf Trails after Presby responded to whistle blasts. He was very cold, tired and wet and the soles of his boots had fallen off. Fortunately, he was otherwise uninjured.
Rescuers began to slowly hike Presby down to the trailhead. Due to the pace at which Presby could hike, the decision to have him removed with a Fish and Game Rescue ATV was made.
A conservation officer at the base of the mountain brought the ATV up to the Osgood Trail and met Presby and the rescuers at 5:15 a.m. Presby was removed from the mountain at around 6 a.m. and then reunited with his daughter.
Upon interview of both members of the hiking party, it was determined they were ill-prepared to hike Mount Washington, Fish and Game said. Neither had the minimum “10 Essentials” recommended for simple day hikes in the White Mountains. NH Fish and Game would like to remind people to always plan ahead for hikes and be mindful of one’s physical limitations before starting any trail.
