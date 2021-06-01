TAMWORTH — New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game conservation officers on Sunday aided a hiker on Mount Chocorua who had become wet and cold and had apparently lost consciousness.
At approximately 7:15 p.m., 911 received a call from a hiker needing assistance on Mount Chocorua in Tamworth.
Jonathan Miller, 19, of Dover stated that he was unable to walk. He complained of being wet and cold, had lost consciousness, and needed assistance. The 911 call coordinates placed him on the Liberty Trail about 2.25 miles from the trail head on Paugus Road in Tamworth.
Miller was located by conservation officers on the trail a short distance from where he had called 911. His condition had improved, and he was given warm clothing, food and water, and a headlamp. He was able to walk back down to the trailhead with the officers, and Miller had made a full recovery by the time he was back at the trail head.
Miller stated that he had been hiking with two companions who had attempted to hike to the summit of Mount Chocorua via the Hammond Trail.
Shortly after passing the Liberty Shelter, they decided to return to their vehicle due to the inclement weather and late time of day. But as they headed back, Miller’s two companions were ahead of him and he quickly lost sight of them. Eventually, he was unable to walk and called 911 for assistance.
Miller was reunited with his two hiking companions at the Liberty Trail parking area and he returned to his residence in Dover.
The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a HikeSafe Card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the 10 essential items; map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, go to hikesafe.com.
