CONWAY — On Sunday, shortly before 7 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a group of hikers were in need of assistance in the area of Black Cap Mountain.
The group of three had summited Black Cap and while on their descent had mistakenly turned onto one of the mountain bike trails that intersect the hiking trail.
The caller was identified as Kevin Downs of Seabrook. There is good cellphone service in the area, and after speaking with Downs, it was decided that they would continue on the bike trail until it intersected with the road.
The group made progress until one of the members could no longer continue without assistance.
Along with a conservation officer, members of North Conway Fire responded.
Rescuers hiked in about a quarter-mile from the road, located the group, and hiked out with them.
They arrived back at Hurricane Mountain Road shortly after 9 p.m.
