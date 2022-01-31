MADISON — The Laura Foundation for Autism and Epilepsy held the Youth Pond Hockey Festival on Purity Lake last weekend, battling severe winter weather and a heater fire Saturday to host the event for a sixth year running.
Amy Mahoney, Laura Foundation executive director and co-organizer of the festival, said 87 teams from New Hampshire, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island registered for the event, for a total of about 650 skaters. Levels included Mites, Squirts, and U12 and U10 girls.
Due to the forecasted blizzard and road conditions across New England, many teams opted out Saturday.
Winds were fierce on Purity Lake, whipping snow across the ice and players. In fact, the day wrapped up early due to the storm and lack of teams. And as things wound down, at around 1 p.m., a fire ignited one of two registration/merchandise tents on the ice.
Event volunteers Hannah Sparks of Eaton and Sue Hoder of Barrington, R.I., said the wind picked up as they were loading out merchandise. They saw a tent pole blow onto a propane tank, which toppled a heater.
“In less than 30 seconds, flames erupted,” Sparks said.
Hoder added: “When we heard the hiss, we were, like, ‘We’re out of here.’”
Sparks said that luckily the tent was empty of everything except for some tables, and by that time most people were leaving.
Volunteers mobilized quickly, ushering everyone off the ice. Madison police patrolman Jacob Martin arrived within minutes and the Freedom Fire Department and Carroll County Sheriff's Cpl. Chris Lamb also got there within 15 minutes.
Freedom Fire Chief Rob Cunio and Assistant Chief Mike Eldridge quickly doused the blaze, then checked to make sure it was safe for volunteers to grab any belongings off the ice.
Cunio noted that they secured a second propane tank that was a few feet from the fire and said volunteers “did an awesome job to get everybody off the ice right away, and that's the most important thing.”
Despite the twin misfortunes of weather and fire, the festival resumed Sunday for a full day of hockey in the sun. And Mahoney said the event was still a success and that the festival likely raised around $90,000 for the Laura Foundation, supporting its recreational and educational programming for people with autism, epilepsy, and other cognitive and physical disabilities.
In an email Monday, Mahoney praised the businesses that donated money and products to the event as well as the volunteers, who came from many different organizations.
“This year, I was especially touched by the number of kids who came out from various organizations at Kennett High School …The support of these teens, in an effort to help our cause, was wonderful," she said.
"On Sunday morning, when the ice was in such rough shape from the storm, and members of the Kennett Hockey team and Key Club showed up at 8 a.m., I couldn't have been happier," she said.
Mahoney added: “New England weather definitely tested us this year, but it ended up working out and being a huge success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.