01-20-23 Snow Whitaker barn behind semi-wide

Kristin and Brandon Kehde of North Conway ski their way onto a trail at Whitaker Woods in North Conway on Jan. 20. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Winter Storm Iggy delivered a snow lover’s delight Thursday night into Friday morning as more than half a foot of snow fell on parts of the Mount Washington Valley. And, with two more storms in the forecast for this coming week and lower-than-average temperatures to follow, winter might finally be settling in.

Classes in SAU 9, SAU 13 and MSAD 72 were canceled Friday, with the word going out early Thursday night, though by early morning the roads were plowed and mostly cleared of snow and just wet.

