CONWAY — Winter Storm Iggy delivered a snow lover’s delight Thursday night into Friday morning as more than half a foot of snow fell on parts of the Mount Washington Valley. And, with two more storms in the forecast for this coming week and lower-than-average temperatures to follow, winter might finally be settling in.
Classes in SAU 9, SAU 13 and MSAD 72 were canceled Friday, with the word going out early Thursday night, though by early morning the roads were plowed and mostly cleared of snow and just wet.
No serious accidents were reported.
North Conway weather observer Ed Bergeron measured 5.2 inches of powder on his snowboard early Friday before taking to the slopes at Cranmore Mountain Resort.
“Since this storm was all white and not wet, it’s been quiet skiing rather than noisy,” he said around noon. “The skiing is very good, and people seem to be taking advantage of it.”
Bergeron added: “It’s been snowing here at Cranmore most of the morning. I bet we’ve gotten another half-inch to an inch.”
According to WMUR News 9, the statewide leaders in snow totals as of 8:30 a.m. on Friday, were: Conway and Madison, both at 6.5 inches of snow; Intervale, Center Banstead, Sandown and Weare all reported 6 inches; Albany got, 5’9”; Freedom 5’8”; Berlin, 4’5”; Ossipee and Tamworth, 4” and Wakefield, 3”.
The snow was much heavier and wetter in the southern part of the state while totals were much lower. Keene got 2.2 inches and Swanzey reported just 2.
While it has been a mild winter and seems like there hasn’t been a ton of snow, Iggy brings the snow total for North Conway to just over 30 inches, said Bergeron.
The 30-year average for snowfall in the valley is 85 inches. Bergeron said the 30-year average snowfall for the winter months is December, 17.6 inches; January, 17.8 inches; February, 23.3 inches; and March, 14.6 inches.
Last winter, the valley received 65.7 inches, including 4 inches on April 16.
The largest winter storm last year in the Mount Washington Valley occurred Feb. 3, courtesy of winter storm Landon. Madison topped the snow charts locally with 12 inches, followed by Jackson, 9.8 inches; Bartlett, 9 inches; and Albany and Conway, both with 8 inches.
The least snowy winter in the past 30 years was 41 inches total in the winter of 2015-16, while the heftiest recent snowfall was in 2018, totaling 105.5 inches.
A storm is likely Sunday night into Monday, which is predicted to end with rain.
AccuWeather is calling for a 47 percent chance of seeing 3-6 inches of snow from the storm between 7 p.m. Sunday and noon on Monday; a 31 percent chance of 6-10 inches; and a 16 percent chance of getting 1-3 inches.
The third storm in six days is projected for Wednesday night. AccuWeather is predicting, “heavy snow; sleet and freezing rain mixed in late” accumulating to 6.4 inches of snow that night,
“It could once again dump heavy, wind-driven snow in the interior Northeast,” The Weather Channel stated.
“Much colder air is expected to plunge into the country behind this second storm next week, and those cold temperatures could last into the final weekend of January.”
