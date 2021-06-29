CONCORD — Three big-ticket capital projects in the 60.3-acre Mount Washington State Park will be paid for by American Rescue Plan dollars along with state and local funding designed to boost the post-pandemic economy.
The N.H Division of Parks and Recreation of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources sought more than $22.5 million in federal funds to pay for capital projects at state parks across New Hampshire.
Nearly a quarter of it — $5,495,000 — will be spent at the summit of Mount Washington: $3 million to replace an undersized and failing sewage treatment plant; $1,020,000 to upgrade the water system; and $1,475,000 on maintaining the physical integrity of the Sherman Adams Building and ensuring compliance with safety codes.
“These are well-documented projects; the park serves over 300,000 visitors a year,” said state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), chair of the 12-member advisory Mount Washington Commission.
Bradley noted that by using federal dollars, it frees up state capital funds that could be used to replace the aging Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway in Franconia Notch State Park.
Mount Washington Commission member Rep. Karen Umberger (R-Conway) had described replacing the failing sewage treatment plant and disposal system as an “absolute priority” at the commission’s Jan. 29 remote meeting.
The existing water pump for the Sherman Adams Building’s well is at the end of its lifecycle, and the current water storage configuration requires a time-consuming switch-over process twice a year.
Specifications for a new more efficient year-round single system were already in the works, he said. Plans call for two new 20,000-gallon fiber-reinforced plastic tanks to be buried behind the Mt. Washington Observatory end of the Sherman Adams Building.
Natural and Cultural Resources Commissioner Sarah Stewart wrote in her May 28 letter requesting federal funds that state parks had seen “unprecedented visitation” when the pandemic began in March 2020. Occupancy was up 7 percent over the previous year overall, and up 14 percent in August and 35 percent in September, she noted.
This was true even though five state park campgrounds were closed due to lack of staff.
“Parks are a key economic driver,” Stewart said. “Estimates are that over half of visitors are from out of state — in some parks as high as 90 percent — supporting our tourism industry.”
Stewart added that in a December 2017 survey sponsored by the non-profit Stay Work Play NH, three of the six reasons given by young professionals (ages 20 to 40) as to why they have stayed in the state are: quality of the environment; quality of parks and recreation areas; and proximity to outdoor recreation areas.
In addition, she noted, results from an image perception research project undertaken by the state Division of Tourism and Development indicated: “It is clear that N.H. is strongly perceived as a beautiful outdoor destination.”
“The state parks are an essential component of the tourism, hospitality and travel industries in New Hampshire,” Stewart said. “Visitors to the state parks also utilize other aspects (of these industries). In fact, one of the four purposes of the state park system under state statute is ‘To encourage and support tourism and related economic activity within the state.’”
