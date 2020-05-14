CONWAY —With this year’s town and school elections finally wrapped up, selectmen will be mulling what to do next.
When they meet next week, topics of discussion will likely include the old rec center, fireworks and a letter to lawmakers about redrawing the state’s political map.
Selectmen meet next on Tuesday, May 19, at 4 p.m. at town hall. People may watch and participate by Zoom and may watch on the Town of Conway, NH Facebook page.
The old recreation center will be on Tuesday’s agenda.
Article 30 was to authorize selectmen to sell the town’s former recreation facility (the Conway Community Building, formerly known as the old Pine Tree School) located at 1808 East Main St.
Finance Director Kathy Golding said the sale could be a “lifesaver” for the town in terms of bringing needed revenue.
But former Fire Chief Ray Leavitt mounted a letter-writing campaign protesting the sale.
And in March, Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue — representing North Conway Tennis Association — asked selectmen if the building might be used to house enclosed two tennis courts.
In October, a charrette about the property was held and participants found under current town zoning, it would be possible to build 34 housing units or more on the approximately 4.3 acres.
In the end, residents voted 1,003-410 to allow the selectmen to sell it.
Selectmen on Tuesday will have the discussion on how to proceed. First they have to determine if a sale is in the best interest of the town and then if so, the selectmen have to decide how they will go about trying to sell it.
“I happen to think the tennis courts idea has merit but the voters did say you are authorized to sell it if it’s in the best interest of the town,” said Holmes. “We’ll see what the selectmen are thinking.”
Holmes said the information gathered during the charrette would be useful to potential buyers.
Reached Wednesday morning, Recreation Director John Eastman said he didn’t want to lose a recreation field. “I’m still hoping selectmen won’t let it go,” said Eastman. “It’s up to them.”
Leavitt said he was “a little disappointed but not surprised.” He said a sale would change the character of Center Conway. “Time will tell,” said Leavitt.
Fireworks will also be on the agenda.
Last month, the selectmen decided to hold off on July 4 fireworks because of the pandemic, saying they could be held Labor Day weekend instead.
Atlas Fireworks of Jaffrey agreed the contract could be signed after the elections, which were held on Tuesday.
Article 7, the town operating budget of about $11.76 million passed 942-456 and the operating budget would contain the appropriation for fireworks.
“That’s going on the agenda for Tuesday,” said Holmes of fireworks. “We will see what they want to do.”
Holmes said if the town needs to cancel then the deposit will be held to the following year.
Asked about Article 24, which called for $25,000 to do a short-term rental inventory, Holmes said his first priority is to reconvene the short-term rental committee, which had an Aug. 1 deadline to come up with recommendations for the 2021 ballot. He said that deadline will have to be extended. He said the a contract for the inventory could be awarded sometime between now and Halloween.
On April 28, Holmes had suggested that voters defeat eight articles that would have added money to the capital reserve fund: No. 9, $500,000 for infrastructure reconstruction; No. 10, $200,000 for highway equipment; No. 11, $160,000 for solid waste equipment; No. 12, $80,000 for landfill expansion; No. 13, $350,000 for maintenance of town buildings and facilities; No. 14, $95,000 for maintenance of facilities leased by the town; No. 16, $7,000 for recreation department vehicles; and No. 17, $70,000 for police vehicles.
Voting them down created a savings of nearly $1.4 million and would knock 80 cents off what the tax rate would be if they had passed. The next tax rate is set in the fall. The July tax bill is based on the rate set in fall of last year.
“That money they voted down will not have to be raised and appropriated (in December and July, 2021),” said Holmes. “Any shortfall in revenues or property tax payments in the spring is going to have a $1.3 or $1.4 cushion before the tax rates start going up. We have some breathing room.”
Holmes said it’s “fairly easy” to tell people to vote against spending money but the complicated part was explaining which articles ought to be defeated on the 42 article ballot.
“I was not surprised by any of the capital reserves,” said Holmes adding he was gratified that voters listened to him. “I give the voters credit for voting knowledgeably and strategically. It’s given us some cushion now to navigate these times.”
Summer tax bills will be due July 1. It’s unclear what revenue will come in due to tough economic times
He said it’s “too bad” that Article 23, the $10,000 donation to the Eastern Slope Airport in Fryeburg, Maine, was defeated 744-643. He said the donation is a “recognition” that the airport also serves New Hampshire as well as Maine.
Holmes said it was surprising the the airport article failed and that the airport could “potentially be an economic boon to the area” if it can keep being improved.
Article 42, by petition, calling for the town to ask for an independent commission to redraw the state’s political map passed 1,090-315.
Holmes said the vote on Article 42 was nonbinding and selectmen don’t have to follow through if they don’t want to. He said that would be discussed.
