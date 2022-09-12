BARTLETT — The mother of a girl who was allegedly molested by a former Bartlett man is upset that the man was allowed to be free on bail and move to Florida despite having a prior history of assault. He also was recently indicted for witness tampering.
Justin Degrande, 39, was indicted in November on two counts of felonious sexual assault and two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault for allegedly molesting a girl who was at least 8 years old when the assaults allegedly took place between January 2015-December 2018 in Bartlett.
Degrande was indicted again in July, this time for allegedly offering in 2021 to pay off the debts of the girl’s mother in exchange for her dropping the charges against him.
Degrande pleaded not guilty to all charges. He waived arraignment and through an agreement with the Carroll County Attorney’s Office was placed on personal recognizance bail.
His bail conditions on the sex charges say he is not to contact the girl or her family and may have no contact with children under 13 years old.
In May, Degrande filed court paperwork stating he will be living in Jacksonville, Fla., a state where one of the girl’s family member lives.
A review of Degrande’s criminal history in District Court shows a guilty plea for simple assault was filed in 2017 and guilty pleas for violation of protective order in 2018 and 2019.
The Sun spoke to the girl’s mother and aunt by phone Aug. 22.
The mother said: “It bothers my daughter because she was, like, if they’re letting him do this all scot-free and stuff, what are they going to do in the long run?” The aunt, who lives in Florida, said the girl and her family wonder if they are safe or not.
“Somebody needs to stand up and stick up for victims,” she said.
The aunt works as s legal assistant for a criminal defense attorney in Florida, which she said has stricter laws that would have had Degrande held without bail on the sexual assault and/or witness tampering charges.
“If he violated a bail order, with note stating do not contact the victim and not only that, tried to get them to get false statements, he would have been sitting in jail,” said the aunt.
The aunt only found out through the interview with the Sun that Degrande was moving to Jacksonville.
The mom said the situation “terrifies” her because when she and Degrande were divorcing, he violated orders of protection three times.
She said the prosecuting attorney told them Degrande was allowed to move because there was no prohibitions against moving out of state in the bail order.
He was supposed to have a bail hearing Aug. 25 for the witness-tampering indictment, but it was canceled by agreement and Degrande was allowed to remain in Florida and on personal recognizance.
Reached though his attorneys, Degrande had no comment.
“I did not know that his arraignment was canceled,” said the mother.
This run counter to the New Hampshire Bill of Victims rights, which says victims of a crime have the right to reasonable and timely notice of all court proceedings, including post-conviction proceedings.
The Sun asked County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi why the bail couldn’t be revoked due to the most recent indictment.
“I believe the publicly available information will show that second indictment (the witness tampering) is not, in fact, subsequent conduct occurring after initial indictment,” said Andruzzi.
“The conduct underlying the subsequent indictment/charge took place during the time frame of the initial indictment and we would therefore not be in a position to argue dangerousness beyond what the original conduct was based upon,” according to Andruzzi.
Jury selection is scheduled for Nov. 29 on the sexual assault charges. A status conference in the witness tampering case is set for Oct. 6.
“I’d like to be done and over and not dragged out and wondering where is he is all the time,” the mother said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.