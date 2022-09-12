JUstin Degrande

Justin Degrande has been indicted on sexual assault and witness tampering charges. (CARROLL COUNTY JAIL PHOTO)

BARTLETT — The mother of a girl who was allegedly molested by a former Bartlett man is upset that the man was allowed to be free on bail and move to Florida despite having a prior history of assault. He also was recently indicted for witness tampering.

Justin Degrande, 39, was indicted in November on two counts of felonious sexual assault and two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault for allegedly molesting a girl who was at least 8 years old when the assaults allegedly took place between January 2015-December 2018 in Bartlett.

