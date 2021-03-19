CONWAY — Next week, Building Resilience MWV will host a Facebook Live event to look back at how the Mount Washington Valley community has responded to help people in need during the pandemic.
“One Year Later: Stories of Resilience from the MWV” is part of an ongoing series of Facebook Live events focusing on adverse childhood experiences and resilience. It will be streamed live on the Facebook page “Building Resilience MWV” at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, and will feature a panel discussion focusing on two topics, food insecurity and mental health.
The COVID-19 pandemic exposed extensive needs in both areas and people in the Mount Washington Valley area have worked to address those needs.
Speakers will include Eric Moran, manager of The Shed at White Horse Recovery; Mandy McDonald, family liaison for SAU 9 and program coordinator for End 68 Hours of Hunger in Conway; Ardis Yahna, executive director of Children Unlimited; and Stacie LeClerc, licensed clinical mental health counselor at Blue Heron Counseling. The event will be facilitated by Caleb Gilbert, public health advisory council coordinator at the Carroll County Coalition for Public health.
Heather Phillips, community health program manager at Memorial Hospital, said the event is intended to be casual and conversational. “We want to engage people. We want them to watch; we want them to learn.”
The public is also invited to share their community resilience stories through tinyurl.com/n798tzyx.
The page states, “We would love to hear your story about how persons, groups, organizations within the Mount Washington Valley, New Hampshire stepped up to respond, withstand and recover from COVID-19 over the past year since winter 2020."
Phillips said the mental health discussion will be focusing on what’s available to help people “whether there’s a pandemic or not.”
The group will also be talking about how the valley rallied together to address food insecurity for children and families.
When a little over a year ago. Gov. Chris Sununu closed public schools throughout the Granite State, local school and health officials were quick to jump into action not just to provide remote schooling but to continue to provide breakfasts and lunches for students, recognizing that many families depended on those meals.
“A lot of ties kids are getting their only meal at school. We knew that was going to be an issue,” Phillips said.
Between 23 and 59 percent of students at various schools in SAU 9 quality for free and reduced lunch.
As schools remained closed for the rest of the year, school buses traveled their regular routes daily to deliver meals rather than picking up and dropping off kids. In addition to weekday breakfasts and lunches, they delivered End 68 Hours of Hunger backpacks of food to some students through the weekends.
Another new source of help for those facing food insecurity in the valley and around New Hampshire has been the New Hampshire Food Bank, which has made several mobile food pantry visits to the area over the past year.
Building Resilience MWV is a collaboration between Memorial Hospital, SAU 9, Carroll County Coalition for Public Health, Children Unlimited, Northern Human Resources, Starting Point. Its goal is “to increase awareness and understanding of the impact of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) within our community and collaborate across sectors to develop effective, innovative interventions in the greater Mount Washington Valley.”
The movement to address adverse childhood experiences has grown in recent years as studies have linked ACEs to lasting negative effects on health, well-being and opportunity, including a wide range of diseases from cancer to heart disease.
A Centers for Disease Control webpage dedicated to violence prevention states, “Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) have a tremendous impact on future violence victimization and perpetration, and lifelong health and opportunity.”
What are adverse childhood experiences? They are described as “potentially traumatic childhood events” that occur in childhood (up to age 17) that range from experiencing or witnessing violence to living in an environment that can undermine their sense of safety because of such issues as substance misuse, depression or divorce.
The CDC notes ACEs are common: “About 61 percent of adults surveyed across 25 states reported that they had experienced at least one type of ACE, and nearly one in six reported they had experienced four or more types of ACEs.”
Phillips said some people ask why some people experience long-term negative affects from such experiences while their siblings bounce back and live happy and healthy lives.
She said forming a bond with an adult can make all the difference. “It could be a coach, a teacher, a role model they can count on. One child had that and the other child didn’t.”
“What happens as a community is important, too. Community can be a protective factor,” she said. “Positive experiences can help buffer adverse experiences.”
Find out more about Building Resilience MWV on the group’s Facebook page, facebook.com/BuildingResilienceMWV.
