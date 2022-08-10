04-07-21 Scott Kudrick backyard horiztonal

Scott Kudrick was arrested Wednesday by the Concord police and charged with several counts of voter fraud. (RACHEL SHARPLES FILE PHOTO)

CONWAY — Scott Kudrick, the man whose name is on the town’s lawsuit against local short-term rental owners, was arrested Wednesday and now faces a felony and three misdemeanor charges for allegedly voting illegally in the 2021 Conway town election, New Hampshire’s Attorney General John M. Formella announced.

Scott Kudrick, 50, now identified as being from Norwell, Mass., was arrested Wednesday on one felony count and three misdemeanor counts related to wrongful voting for submitting a voter registration form containing false material information and then voting in the April 13, 2021, Conway town election.

