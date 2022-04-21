CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu’s plan to create a rapid, statewide, $100 million fund to develop low- and moderate-income housing and another plan to address the state’s mental health crisis with a new hospital at Hampstead for children, both using federal one-time dollars, were tabled by the Executive Council on Wednesday.
The Council voted to hold off on the housing fund to get more assurances that the money would go to low-income projects and members also said they had more questions about Hampstead Hospital.
Commissioners will need more flesh on the bones of its proposals before it is approved, councilors said.
Executive Councilor David Wheeler (R-Milford) said there were only two pages of detail for a $100 million request and lots of questions about qualifications.
Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington (D-Concord) said there were no assurances in the documents that the money would be used for low- to moderate-income housing.
“I am hearing from a lot of stakeholders and municipalities that are concerned about the lack of affordable housing and workforce housing and really want to make sure that this $100 million goes to that problem and the concerns are that the guardrails are not in place to make sure that happens,” said Warmington after the meeting.
“And that this money is not spent on luxury housing or market-rate housing. So I think taking a step back and making sure that we have all the details we need, making sure that the stakeholders have been engaged to me is a really important part. This is once in a lifetime money, let’s get it right,” she said.
Sununu has said he would like to have the program ready to go by June and though this may delay implementation by at least two weeks, he said he could understand as a former councilor, their wishes to get all the details out there and their questions answered.
In a meeting with reporters after the Council meeting, Sununu said that the housing fund is complicated and there needs to be flexibility in a statewide effort, noting that low-income housing in Nashua is not the same as low-income housing in Berlin.
The council also voted unanimously to table a $52,492,793 contract with Wellpath Recovery Solutions, LLC of Nashville, Tenn., to provide child and youth psychiatric inpatient behavioral health services at Hampstead Hospital.
The contract was sole-source, meaning it did not go out to bid. Some Councilors, particularly Wheeler and Ted Gatsas of Manchester, both Republicans, expressed concern that they had only a few days’ notice to review the details of the large contract.
Lori Shibinette, the commissioner of the state Department of Health and Human Services, said the sole-source contract was identified seven months ago to the Council as the fastest way forward — faster than the lengthy bid process — and it was expedited to address the Council’s concerns that there is a mental health boarding crisis in the state where emergency rooms are being used for children who need crisis care.
The state bought the facility in Hampstead, which has been for both adults and youth and plans to make it a children-only facility.
