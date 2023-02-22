CONCORD — The New Hampshire Executive Council Wednesday unanimously voted for the $40 million broadband contract with Consolidated Enterprise Services, Inc., which was the lowest selected bidder.
Consolidated will provide buildout of broadband services to the unserved and underserved areas of Carroll, Coos, Grafton, Cheshire and Sullivan counties.
Gov. Chris Sununu spoke to reporters after the vote, saying that when the CARES ACT came out following the COVID-19 pandemic, he was eager to put it toward bringing broadband access to schools and hospitals in rural New Hampshire.
“Today’s success is building on that, because we worked so hard in 2020, to set that process up,” said Sununu, adding that the process of getting broadband up and running is complex and his team learned a lot from the earlier project.
“Because we had done all that early work, we were in a really good place, which is why not only are we rolling this out now faster than any other state, but we’re doing it much more cost effectively, because we’re not hitting a lot of the pitfalls that others are still are falling into,” Sununu said.
He said the work will roll out in phases. “In this day and age, you have to be able to download videos without a problem, you have to be able to download, you know, and to stream,” said Sununu. “And this opportunity will allow a minimum but very useful threshold, whether it’s with health care, telemedicine, schools, remote work, whatever.”
Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) said, “This is a great win for rural New Hampshire,“ the bulk of which makes up his district.
Kenney acknowledged “the hard work and advocacy of the many broadband coalitions around his district that have worked with the state on the Request for Proposal process to identify the broadband needs in the rural counties.”
Kenney’s District 1 covers all of Carroll County, which includes Conway.
The other councilors are Cinde Warmington (D-Concord), Janet Stevens (R-Rye), Ted Gatsas (R-Manchester) and David Wheeler (R-Milford)
Warmington, whose district includes areas in Cheshire County that will benefit, said she has heard from constituents who are “excited.”
Caswell noted that the average price per hook-up is $2,000, which is far lower than in other states in the surrounding area.
“Well done,” said Stevens, who said this is a “fabulous program.”
Sarah Davis, vice president of government affairs at Consolidated said it has about 200,000 customers in New Hampshire and also provides the same in 22 states, but a focus in the northeast is Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont where they also provide high-capacity business services to state agencies and businesses.
“We’re ecstatic. We couldn’t be happier about the decision,” she said after the Executive Council vote.
“We are so excited with the numerous towns we are working within mostly Carroll and Coos county but others as well to expand broadband to people that are unserved and really provide future proof broadband service that as initially rolled out at by 2 gigs,” she said.
“Whether it’s working at home, digitally contacting their doctor for telehealth even just watching Netflix and streaming videos, they will be able to do anything they need. They will have all the bandwidth they need.”
“They will have access to job interviews and WebXs at work. They can work remotely in a call center and it allows you to live where you want to live rather than living where you work,” Davis said.
This will help with property values, she noted, and reduce the carbon footprint by not having to drive as much.
The source of the funds is from the American Rescue Plan Capital Project Funds. CPF funds were used for a similar program that awarded $50 million to the NH Electric Cooperative last year to bring high-speed internet coverage to more than 23,000 households across the state in underserved and unserved areas.
Kenney said: “The Round 2 Broadband Connect Program creates 24,757 new locations under this contract.”
Carroll County will add 6,984 locations of which 1,794 will be in Freedom; 714 in Bartlett, 1,304 in Ossipee, 281 in Chatham, 1,265 in Tamworth, 546 in Madison, 406 in Effingham, and 58 in Sandwich. The remainder will be scattered throughout the rest of the county.
“We in Tamworth are thrilled to learn that Consolidated has been awarded the recent broadband grant,” said Patricia Farley, Tamworth Economic Development Commission chair.
“I’m especially pleased that businesses and families can finally relocate to our area with the knowledge that excellent internet service will be available. We are grateful to the state of New Hampshire, the N.H. Executive Council and Consolidated for helping us grow and flourish.”
Coos County will receive 8,459 locations. Of those, 1,305 will be in Berlin, 901 in Milan, 1,524 in Pittsburg, 498 in Jefferson, 524 in Errol, 349 in Gorham, 380 in Northumberland, 442 in Stark, 1,060 in Whitefield, 139 in Shelburne, 257 in Dummer, 443 in Dalton, 82 in Cambridge, and 67 in Clarksville. The rest will be scattered through the rest of the county.
Grafton County will receive 2,501 locations. Of those, 1,032 will be in Littleton, 624 in Bethlehem, 529 in Franconia, 302 in Sugar Hill, 11 in Lisbon and three in Lincoln.
In the bidding process, Consolidated agreed to contribute $14.9 million to the total cost of the $54.9 million projects which adds up to 27 percent of the overall amount. The 73 percent remainder will be made up from the grant. Consolidated will continue to use its ongoing private capitalization funding for more concentrated areas of the state as well.
Construction is expected to begin at the end of 2023 and be largely completed by the end of 2024. Consolidated has partnered with 23 New Hampshire towns since 2018, building and delivering fiber connectivity to 32,750 homes. Since 2021, Consolidated has built fiber to more than 244,000 New Hampshire homes and small businesses.
Last April, Consolidated officials told Conway selectmen that access to Fidum fiber would be given to is going to bring fiber optic cable to every home in Albany, Conway and Eaton, a region tcurrently served by Spectrum.
That project is basically finished as Consolidated completed construction to 9,200 homes and small businesses.
Paula Tracy of InDepthNH.org contributed to this article.
