LEFT: Polar plunge participants (from left) Lisa Bates, Eileen Honen, Jen Henley, Sandra Abbott, Daymond Steer, Elly Gray, Jason Sanderson and William Chatman are seen before taking the third annual United Bikers of New Hampshire polar plunge in Silver Lake on Jan. 21. ABOVE: Sun reporter Daymond Steer gave the experience a double thumbs-up. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTOS)
Sandra Abbott of Silver Lake (left) and Lisa Bates of Tamworth dive into the water at the third annual United Bikers of New Hampshire polar plunge on Jan. 21. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
MADISON — About $3,000 was raised last Saturday when eight hardy souls, including this reporter, took a bracing dip into Silver Lake at an event organized by the United Bikers of New Hampshire to benefit North Country Cares. The third annual event took place at the East Shore Drive Silver Lake Boat Launch at 1 p.m. on Jan. 21.
North County Cares, a North Conway non-profit, helps kids in need of clothing, shoes, school supplies as well as supporting enrichment programs.
Taking the plunge were Lisa Bates of Tamworth, Eileen Honen of Bartlett, Jen Henley of Center Conway, Sandra Abbott of Silver Lake, Jason Sanderson of Madison, Bill Chatman of North Conway, Hope Hutchinson of Silver Lake and Sun reporter Daymond Steer.
To participate, one has to either donate to the non-profit or raise money from pledges. Participants also can get people to sponsor them.
Temperatures at the icy lake last year were below zero, with windchill on top of that. This year, air temperatures were a relatively balmy 30 degrees.
“It was a walk in the park as opposed to last year,” said Gray, adding, “It was awesome and it was for a great cause.”
Last year, a hole had to be cut in the ice for people to jump into. This year, with the lake not iced over, participants ran in from the launch into the water in sets of two. There were two heated trailers to change in. Coleman Rental donated propane heaters, and Leavitt’s Country Bakery in Conway provided coffee and doughnuts to the cause.
While most people ran in, dunked and ran back out, Hutchinson decided to stay in awhile. She stood in the water for about four or five minutes. “I do this two or three times per week and have for a couple of years,” said Hutchinson, adding she belongs to a group that does this regularly. She said she also swims in the fall and in the spring when the water is cold.
Chatman, while watching Hutchinson, marveled that “she’s just sitting there like it’s nothing.”
The bikers are asking for donations to North Country Cares through the end of the month Jan. 31. To donate, you can mail a check to North Country Cares, P.O. Box 2722, North Conway, NH, 03860.
You can also donate by going to the Venmo account @UnitedBikersOfNH and specify “Ice Breaker” or “North Country Cares” in the memo line.
The bikers host three other fundraisers besides the plunge. On the third Saturday in May, they do a benefit ride for 68 Hours of Hunger; on the third Saturday in July they ride to benefit the Liberty House in Manchester, which serves veterans; and on the third Saturday in September, they ride for Jen’s Friends, which assists Mount Washington Valley people dealing with cancer.
United Bikers founder Billy Donatelli of Glen said the plunge is a way to help additional charities and is “the greatest thing we have come up with.”
Last year’s event was for Angel Pets for Vets, a Stratham-based non-profit.
Prior to the plunge, Sanderson said, “Of course you’re a little nervous because it’s gonna be cold, but you get in there, you just go, you have fun, you change and you laugh about it.”
