Twombly crash

Moultonborough Police say that Rochester resident Robert Twombly's rush to work caused him to roll his car over in front of this Moultonborough home. (MOULTONBOROUGH POLICE PHOTO)

MOULTONBOROUGH — A Rochester man's rush to work reportedly led him to crash into a stone wall and a tree before his vehicle rolled over in a driveway, according to Moultonborough Police Chief Peter Beede Jr.  

On Wednesday at 6:56 a.m., the Moultonborough Police Department, along with Moultonborough Fire-Rescue and Stewart’s Ambulance responded to Long Island Road by West Point Road, at the northern end of Long Island, for a reported single-vehicle rollover collision, said Beede.

