MOULTONBOROUGH — A Rochester man's rush to work reportedly led him to crash into a stone wall and a tree before his vehicle rolled over in a driveway, according to Moultonborough Police Chief Peter Beede Jr.
On Wednesday at 6:56 a.m., the Moultonborough Police Department, along with Moultonborough Fire-Rescue and Stewart’s Ambulance responded to Long Island Road by West Point Road, at the northern end of Long Island, for a reported single-vehicle rollover collision, said Beede.
Upon arrival, officers learned that a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Robert Twombly, 43, of Rochester was heading southbound on Long Island Road by Long Island Beach when, as he stated, he took his attention off of the roadway to put on his workboots as he was late for work.
According to police, the Jetta crossed the northbound lane and went off the easterly side of the roadway, where he struck a ditch, which caused his Jetta to go airborne, striking a stone wall and a tree, which caused the vehicle to roll onto its roof in a residential driveway.
Miraculously, no other vehicles were involved, and the driver walked away uninjured.
However, Twombly’s vehicle sustained extensive damage and had to be removed from the scene by John’s Towing of Moultonborough, said Beede.
Distracted driving was considered a major contributing factor in this crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.