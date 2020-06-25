State urges conservation of water resources
CONWAY — With below-normal low rainfall for May and June, lawns are looking brown and a bit crunchy to the touch, echoing drought concerns in the southern part of the state.
Showers were possible for Saturday and Sunday but not enough to provide needed relief.
The drought conditions are starting to be felt on local athletic fields as well as lawns. Kevin Richard, superintendent of SAU 9, said the athletic fields behind Kennett Middle School, Conway Elementary and Kennett High are looking parched, and crews could be seen working on irrigation of some of those fields earlier this week.
“We’ve got some irrigation on one side of the railroad tracks at the middle school but none on the other side. It’s gotten a little crunchy on the side with no irrigation and it’s the same at the high school. It’s just getting beat down by the weather where there is no irrigation,” said Richard.
Local golf courses have also been feeling the impact, according to some golfers.
According to a map released Thursday by the state Department of Environmental Services, Carroll County is listed as having moderate drought conditions, as does central and southern New Hampshire, western Maine, the southern half of Vermont and much of Massachusetts.
Abnormally dry conditions are rated for Coos County and in northern New York, Vermont and Maine.
The state DES issued a call Thursday for residents to exercise caution in water use.
Those with private wells should be particularly conservative, not running clothes washers and dishwashers when not full and, while continuing to water gardens and lawns, to perhaps not water plants every day, according to James Martin, director of communications at DES.
“A good portion of the state, mostly in the southern part, is listed as in moderate drought,” said Martin, noting that according to National Weather Service records, over the period from mid-May to mid-June, Concord saw just two-tenths of an inch of rain, the lowest amount for that period on record. The normal amount over that stretch is 4 inches of rain.
He said the state’s drought management monitoring team is closely watching the weather.
“In summer,” said Martin, “it would take prolonged precipitation for any of the water to start going down in the ground to help our aquifers. All of that moisture gets sucked up by the vegetation or it goes into the runoff of our surface waters so there is not much recharge of our groundwater aquifers that a large part of us rely on for our wells. So, it is serious, and we urge people to use their water wisely.”
Martin said the drought has been caused by the lack of snowpack this winter, and because the last 60 days have seen less precipitation than usual across the state.
“In 2016,” he said, “we had a pretty significant drought across the state with hundreds of wells that ran dry. We won’t see a lot of benefit to our aquifers until the leaves come off the trees in fall and the water can be soaked up into the groundwater. So, unless we get a lot of rain, people have to act wisely,” Martin said.
Rivers are also running low. The U.S. Geological Survey’s Saco River Gauge in Center Conway on Thursday was down from a monthly high of 2.74 feet on June 22 to a low of 2.56 feet on June 25.
In connection with the abnormally dry conditions, the New Hampshire Division of Forest and Lands on Thursday issued a forest fire danger of moderate, a rating it explains as: “Some wildfires may be expected. Expect moderate flame length and rate of spread. Control is usually not difficult and light to moderate mop-up can be expected. Although controlled burning can be done without creating a hazard, routine caution should be taken.”
Local fire departments are advising caution due to the dry conditions.
“I have seen lots and lots of brown lawns and we’ve had several calls to respond to dry mulch fires from people putting out their cigarette butts into the mulch at places such as Walmart, Shaw’s, Hannaford and TD Bank’s North Conway mall branch,” said North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece, saying his department had responded to a mulch fire at Walmart earlier Thursday.
“Normally, the mulch has moisture in it, but it has been so dry they put their cigarette butts in there and it ignites,” he said.
“We would urge people to conserve water when they can. Private wells is the biggest concern,” Preece said. “We are fortunate in that we have this big aquifer that much of Mount Washington Valley sits on, so we are in pretty good shape so far.”
Jason Gagnon, superintendent of the North Conway Water Precinct, agreed that things so far are not dire in the valley, due to the large aquifer.
“So far, we are pretty lucky as we have not yet seen a lot of impact and our wells are currently doing fine,” Gagnon said. “Our wells are more drought resistant than many across the state because of the large aquifer that feeds them — when you look at Mount Washington and still see snow in June up there, you know that’s good because that melts and runs into our rivers and then into the ground. The whole valley is one big sand pit, and the water we see in the river on top is the tip of the iceberg of all the water flowing through the sand down below.”
He nonetheless agreed with Preece that when other parts of the state are seeing tough conditions, it behooves all to be conservative in their water use.
“It’s always good for people to be mindful of how much water they are using and to evaluate for themselves whether it is critical to use that water — we are not in any immediate danger of our wells here in the valley going dry but we also cannot predict the future, so the sooner you start conserving the better you will be as this drought continues.”
According to meteorologist Chris Legro of the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, the 30-year average of precipitation from January through June 25 is 22.59 inches for North Conway, and that so far this year, 21.95 inches have been recorded — which is close to normal.
The telling point, however, is that although April saw 7.44 inches of precipitation compared to the 30-year average of 4.38 inches and May saw 3.28 inches compared to the average of 3.92.
June has been downright dry, with just .58 inches of precipitation compared to the 30-year average of 4.36 inches.
Why no rain the last few weeks?
“It’s at this point mostly (because of) a kind of persistent pattern,” said the National Weather Service’s Legro. “It has been set up in a way that the storm track keeps missing us — we have a few pop up showers and thunderstorms usually at this time year, and so far they have missed the area.”
The sunny skies have included several temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s.
It’s made for a stretch of 50-cent weather ratings — top of the local weather rating charts — on WMWV 93.5-FM’s “Morning Weather Show” by local cooperative weather observer Ed Bergeron but that doesn’t help the local athletic fields and private lawns of residents.
For more, go to des.nh.gov.
