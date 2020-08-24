CONWAY – River Road in North Conway was closed for approximately 40 minutes last Saturday afternoon east of the First Bridge swimming area after a medical issue caused a 40-year-old Norton, Mass., man to veer off the road striking the base of the Conway Scenic Railroad overhead track.
According to Conway police, the unnamed man was driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla.
The vehicle’s airbags were fully deployed in the front and side compartments, according to the police report.
The vehicle suffered heavy damage to its front right side, said Conway Police Lt. Chris Mattei, who said the man was taken to Memorial Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening medical issues.
The Conway Scenic Railroad briefly held up its North Conway station-bound Bartlett train until the overpass could be inspected for possible damage.
“We inspected the bridge and there was no major damage," said Brian Solomon, marketing manager for the railroad. He said the Bartlett train normally normally returns from 5:15-5:30 p.m. "After a short delay, it was brought back."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.