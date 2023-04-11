Tamworth Post Office

A vehicle described as a dark-colored pick up truck crashed into the Tamworth Post Office on Saturday evening, according to police. (DANA LITTLEFILED PHOTO)

TAMWORTH — Police are asking for the public’s help finding the driver who crashed into Tamworth Post Office last Saturday, marking the third time the building has been hit in the past year or so. The impact broke the brick facade of the front corner of the building located at 182 Tamworth Road.

Tamworth Police Chief Dana Littlefield said a witness called him on Saturday at about 6:40 p.m., stating that a dark-colored GMC pickup was seen leaving the scene of the crash.

