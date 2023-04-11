TAMWORTH — Police are asking for the public’s help finding the driver who crashed into Tamworth Post Office last Saturday, marking the third time the building has been hit in the past year or so. The impact broke the brick facade of the front corner of the building located at 182 Tamworth Road.
Tamworth Police Chief Dana Littlefield said a witness called him on Saturday at about 6:40 p.m., stating that a dark-colored GMC pickup was seen leaving the scene of the crash.
Littlefield said the vehicle likely sustained front-end damage and left a streak of windshield wiper fluid that headed out of the parking lot. A neighbor saw a similar vehicle with a license plate starting with the number 5.
Littlefield suspects the damage to the truck would be on the left front of the vehicle.
The driver faces a charge of conduct after an accident for leaving the scene without reporting it, said Littlefield. It would likely be a Class A misdemeanor but could be a felony depending on the repair cost.
Had the person stopped and reported the crash, there would not be an apparent crime, said Littlefield. “I think this is the third time it’s been struck in the past year,” said Littlefield said of the post office, adding those were all low-impact hits but about six years ago a more serious collision went through part of the interior wall.
“It is weird,” said Littlefield. “The building seems to be a bit of a car magnet.”
Anyone with a lead to the hit-and-run truck crash is encouraged to call Tamworth police at (603) 323-8581.
