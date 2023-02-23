CONWAY — A 22-year-old Fryeburg, Maine, man turned himself into Conway police Thursday in connection to a Jan. 22 incident in which a 59-year-old man was hit by a vehicle as he was walking along Route 302 near the Maine state line and was pronounced dead minutes later.
On Jan. 22, at approximately 6:42 p.m., officers from the Conway Police Department were dispatched to East Main Street (Route 302) in the area of the State Line Store for a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.
Responding officers located the scene of the crash and determined a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle and that the vehicle had left the scene.
Responding medical personnel determined that the pedestrian, identified as Raymond Bryant, 59, of Fryeburg, was dead. Police in January said Bryant, a local handyman, was from Center Conway but now say he lived in Fryeburg.
The initial investigation showed Bryant was walking east along the eastbound lane of East Main Street at the Maine state line immediately before the crash. The suspect vehicle believed to be involved in the crash was located and the driver was identified later that night. Police declined to release the make and model of the vehicle that allegedly struck Bryant.
Members of the Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team and the Investigative Services Division initiate the investigation.
The Conway Police Department also received assistance during the on-scene investigation from members of the Fryeburg Police Department, Fryeburg Rescue, Fryeburg Fire Department and the Center Conway Fire Department.
“The specifics of the vehicle are details directly related to the ongoing investigation and therefore I can’t release at this time,” said Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott.
As a result of the investigation, Sgt. Jaymes Lapoint applied for and was granted an arrest warrant for the suspect, identified as Malachi S. Bell, 22 Fryeburg, Maine.
On Thursday, Bell turned himself in on the open warrant at the Conway Police Department. Bell was charged with a Class B Felony, Conduct After an Accident, resulting in Death or Injury.
He was released on personal recognizance bail and is due to be arraigned in Carroll County Superior Court on March 30
