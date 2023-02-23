raymond

Raymond Bryant, 59, was struck and killed on Jan. 22 when he was walking along Route 302 by the Maine state line. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — A 22-year-old Fryeburg, Maine, man turned himself into Conway police Thursday in connection to a Jan. 22 incident in which a 59-year-old man was hit by a vehicle as he was walking along Route 302 near the Maine state line and was pronounced dead minutes later.

On Jan. 22, at approximately 6:42 p.m., officers from the Conway Police Department were dispatched to East Main Street (Route 302) in the area of the State Line Store for a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.Street (Route 302) in the area of the State Line Store for a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

