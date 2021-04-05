CONWAY — New Hampshire Department of Transportation Assistant Commissioner Bill Cass on Tuesday sought to reassure selectmen that DOT will do all it can to get moving on a rec path project that has stalled due to issues with the defunct bypass.
Meanwhile, he and another NHDOT official got an earful on how the delay has affected the local project.
Once built, the 2.9-mile paved rec path will be accessible to people of all ages, extending from just north of Walmart to Cranmore Mountain Resort.
On March 23, when selectmen, Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield), Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli and MWV Trails Association President Chris Meier discussed the project, DegliAngeli said he feared entities that made monetary pledges could "lose faith"in the project and withdraw their support if work doesn't continue. Meier said one $35,000 grant was lost.
Chairman David Weathers expressed the desire to keep communication flowing among everyone involved so the rec path gets built rather than further delayed.
"That's why I wanted to come up here and reassure the town that that is our goal to work with the town and make sure we can work through this," said Cass.
"Some of the delays have been, you know, internal as we've tried to get our our arms around the issue," he said.
Attending the meeting with Cass was Bill Watson, DOT bureau administrator of transportation planning and community assistance.
DOT is trying to sell land off along the now defunct Conway bypass corridor. The bypass was dissolved last fall.
"Since we didn't build the Conway bypass, we have to pay Federal Highway (Administration) back for all of the money that we have spent to acquire the right of way and to acquire the corridor," Cass said.
He added that the state told the federal government it should not have to pay back money used to acquire parcels now slated for the rec path because those parcels, on Thompson Road, will be used for a transportation-related purpose.
The feds haven't given the state a final bill yet.
Cass said the Bureau of Right of Way was given "general instructions" to start marketing the properties. There was a question of whether the rec path's configuration could be "tweaked" to help with selling the parcels. Another question was about whether paying back the feds had to be renegotiated.
"That's where we put things on hold with the town until we resolved them internally," Cass said, adding there were "coordination issues between various bureaus within the department to come to terms and work these things out.
DOT examined the trail route in January and found tweaking it wouldn't make much difference in terms of repaying the federal government. Cass admitted that during that period, DOT didn't communicate as well as it should have with the town.
"I understand there was frustration about not knowing what was going on," said Cass. "We certainly could have done a much better job communicating."
Cass said he wants DOT to meet regularly with the town and be more "pro-active."
On March 23, Meier and DegliAngeli credited Kenney with helping the Trails Association secure a $1.2 million Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program grant in 2017. It was administered by the Federal Highway Administration and disseminated through state highway departments.
Cass said the state is requesting an extension from Federal Highways to hold onto the $1.2 million grant.
"I have no doubt that extension will be granted," said Cass. "It's pretty routine."
Watson said a few "small details" remain. The state is asking for an extension through September for the $1.2 million grant. And he feels the project could be put out to bid by August or September.
Cass said he realizes the intent was to have it put out for bid last November and be under construction this year. He said even if they bid it sooner, they can't cut trees in summer because that would apparently interfere with long-eared bats' habitat.
Meier thanked Cass and Watson and for their support. He said the project needs to keep its local matches to keep the $1.2 million grant. They lost one such grant already but can reapply.
Kenney was at the meeting as well and Meier thanked him for the "focus" and "elbow grease" on the project.
Selectman John Colbath didn't mince words after the DOT officials finished speaking.
"Time is money, and this has gone on for a time period that is costing the project money, and that's not acceptable," said Colbath. "There was financial commitment that may be questionable now because because of the delay in time, and again that's not acceptable."
Cass said he's making a strong commitment to the project on behalf of DOT. "I can't wait to come up and use it," said Cass of the future rec path.
