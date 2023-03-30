DOT Trent Zanes 32823

DOT Roadway Section Group Leader Trent Zanes discusses the new plans for proposed roundabout at Route 302 and East Conway Road with selectmen on Tuesday. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — New Hampshire Department of Transportation officials Tuesday gave selectmen an update on the redesign of the roundabout slated to be built at the intersection of Route 302 and East Conway Road to be built in 2025, not 2023 as previously proposed.

The DOT discussion was to be held March 14 but was postponed by a snowstorm. On Tuesday, DOT Project Manager Tim Dunn and DOT Roadway Section Group Leader Trent Zanes provided selectmen with the update.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.