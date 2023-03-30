CONWAY — New Hampshire Department of Transportation officials Tuesday gave selectmen an update on the redesign of the roundabout slated to be built at the intersection of Route 302 and East Conway Road to be built in 2025, not 2023 as previously proposed.
The DOT discussion was to be held March 14 but was postponed by a snowstorm. On Tuesday, DOT Project Manager Tim Dunn and DOT Roadway Section Group Leader Trent Zanes provided selectmen with the update.
The state’s 2023-32 Ten Year Plan called for the construction of the “safety improvements,” meaning the roundabout, to be done this year.
But the new timeline says it will be advertised to contractors in the summer of 2024 and to be built in 2025. The cost has been estimated at $2.2 million and no Conway tax money is involved.
Plans to replace the stop sign at the intersection with a roundabout began after a fatal crash occurred in 2018. However, truckers were concerned that the roundabout would be too small and could lead to damage to their trucks, collisions with other vehicles and even rollovers.
State Rep, Tom Buco (D-Conway) recently lobbied for a stoplight at the House Transportation Committee but for naught.
“Passenger vehicle speeds require a smaller radius with more curves, so they slow down more, but (we have to) accommodate larger vehicles with larger radiuses and a flatter curve,” said Dunn.
“So what we’re really looking for when we design a roundabout is a Goldilocks zone that slows vehicles down enough while still accommodating the larger vehicle so they can traverse the intersection.”
Truckers in July performed a demonstration on the roundabouts on the North-South Road to try to illustrate their concerns, said Zanes, adding that the demonstration used a 79-foot truck. The truck made it through the North-South Roundabout but it was “very tight.”
The existing roundabouts on the North-South Road are 120 feet in diameter. DOT originally planned to make the new roundabout 130 feet but recently bumped it up to 140 feet. This is the same size as a roundabout in Gorham, Maine, that truckers are more comfortable with.
“It makes it one of the largest single-lane roundabouts in New Hampshire,” said Zanes, who went on to describe several other improvements to the design such as adjustments to the approaches and lane width and lowering the truck apron from 3 inches to 2 inches. (A truck apron is a raised section of concrete around the central island that acts as an extra lane for large vehicles and vehicles with trailers.)
“We’re confident that the roundabout (design) we had is good. This one is better. And we think that it’s going to address all the concerns the truckers have mentioned to us,” Zanes said.
Selectmen were comfortable with the changes.
“They took the suggestions we had at our last meeting (with DOT) and made the improvements,” said selectmen’s chairman David Weathers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.