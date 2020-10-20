Incumbent state Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) is being challenged by Ray Gilmore (R-Bartlett) for the one open District 1 seat, which covers Bartlett, Hart's Location and Jackson. Below are their candidate essays, describing their accomplishments and hopes for the district. — Lloyd Jones
Anita Burroughs
I have lived in New Hampshire for over 30 years and have been in Bartlett for over a quarter-century. I have spent my time here working with my husband in an operations and financial capacity for a health-care consulting practice, and in a leadership role for non-profit organizations, including Starting Point and the Conway Area Humane Society. There is no place in the world I would rather be.
My role as a state representative changed course once the pandemic hit, and I began to spend a great deal of my time assisting constituents with issues such as unemployment benefits, access to small business loans, and seniors and veterans needing help with health-care issues. When someone says they have not received their unemployment and have $30 in the bank, you stop what you are doing and work to help until the situation is resolved.
I strongly support the concept that the government should not be making difficult reproductive decisions on behalf of women in this country. I am proud to have been endorsed by the national pro-choice organization Emily’s List. I also believe that it is imperative that N.H. transition to a clean energy economy to create thousands of new jobs. Our local economy depends on tourism and our pristine natural environment; preserving it must be one of our top priorities and why I am proud to have the endorsement of The Sierra Club.
The last year in the Legislature was extremely difficult due to the high level of partisanship on display. Many of us believe that having legislators sit together rather than segregated by party would go a long way toward repairing this problem.
There are three basic categories of state representatives. One group regularly attends legislative and committee sessions and votes. A second group carefully analyze legislative bills so they can more fully participate in committee work. The final group crafts legislation with the goal of passing laws that will positively impact people in the state and in their respective communities, and who can be effective advocates for this legislation. I have and will continue to be all three of these legislators in the 2021-22 session.
Leadership is an important attribute in being a state representative, but there are qualities that are even more important, including the ability to articulate clear positions on complex issues and to effectively communicate these issues.
I have worked hard to build successful relationships with both Democrats and Republicans and intend to draft bills that have bipartisan support, with one in discussion with a Republican colleague to protect the financial security of our most vulnerable communities.
I have also worked to have an open line of communication with my constituents, scheduling meetings to hear their concerns. I also post regularly on social media on state matters and write about them in the Conway Sun.
I hope that you will support my candidacy and allow me the privilege of serving you for another two years.
Ray Gilmore
I am a leader, not an activist.
I am not running to battle a party or a person; I have seen real battles, and I do not want that for our community. I am tired of the strife that political pawns have brought to our neighborhoods. I seek to end the partisan venom, that has seeped into our valley; by focusing on ideas not party lines, to solve problems, not amplify them.
I am running, to preserve something special and to bring a set of values to Concord.
I believe that the true measure of a leader is not where he or she stands in times of comfort, but how they respond in the moments of crisis. I have chosen to step back into the arena because we are facing multiple crises.
Our community is facing a critical shortage of housing; driven by a lack of inventory in the long-term rental market, as well as an insufficient number of affordable homes for first-time buyers. Our neighbors are being forced out of their rentals, as the snow starts to fall; leaving police officers, care providers and children homeless because it is a sellers’ market.
Our county faces rising addiction and domestic abuse, a mental health crisis and a suicide epidemic; all exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the prolonged lockdowns that have caused social isolation and trapped many in unhealthy homes. As a veteran’s advocate, I have fought these challenges in our communities for years and am heartbroken to see it spreading. There is more we can do.
As a lifelong adventurer and outdoors enthusiast, I am concerned with the preservation of our natural spaces, which have suffered from overuse by tourists and the poor behavior of vandals and miscreants. We must strive to protect our winters and preserve our playgrounds, or they will not be there for our future generations.
As a father of five, I am concerned for the future of my children. The right for my daughters to choose, the environment they will inherit and the health care they will receive. We must act today, for a better tomorrow.
As a veteran and veterans advocate, I feel that state-federal relations and Veterans Affairs is a natural fit; that will allow me to address these challenges with our federal representatives.
A second option would be the Public Works and Highway Committee. I received my master’s degree through the Army Corps of Engineers and was trained in both vertical and horizontal construction. As a contracting officer in Afghanistan, the construction of roads, wells, schools, clinics and community centers was a primary tool that we used to improve the health and wealth of the local nationals.
As a former nurse, EMT and emergency medicine instructor, the aspects of health-care reform associated with the Commerce and Consumer Affairs Committee, appeal to my experience and provides the opportunity to affect the housing crisis.
I hope that by running a clean and successful campaign, focused on who I am, the values that drive me and the issues that are important to our community; devoid of any focus on my opponent; I can inspire others to do the same.
Once elected, I hope to leave a legacy marked by an openness to ideas and a bipartisan voting record.
