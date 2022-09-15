Mark Hounsell (left) and Michael DiGregorio, who tied in Conway voting on the Republican ballot for N.H. House District 1, choose balls Thursday for the drawing at the Secretary of State's office in Concord as Secretary of State David Scanlan clears the bottle. The first ball out of the shaken bottle would declare the winner. DiGregorio won. (ANNA FAY PHOTO)
CONCORD — A tie at the polls between House District 1 candidates Mike DiGregorio and Mark Hounsell was resolved Thursday at 10:30 a.m. by drawing lots in the Secretary of State's office, and the win went to DiGregorio.
Secretary of State David Scanlan told the Sun on Wednesday the state uses a leather bottle with numbered wooden balls to break ties. He said the candidates choose a ball and then the balls are placed in the bottle which is shaken up.
“We’ll roll one of the balls through the neck of the bottle, and whichever number rolls out first will be the winner of the race,” said Scanlan.
According the results from the Conway polls Tuesday night, DiGregorio tied Hounsell with 445 votes apiece in the four-person Republican field for three seats in the district that covers Conway.
Advancing to the Nov. 8 general election will be DiGregorio, incumbent Karen Umberger (568 votes) and Frank McCarthy (448). Joe Mosca dropped out of the race, but still got 105 votes.
DiGregorio. McCarthy and Umberger will face Democrats Tom Buco and Stephen Woodcock, both incumbents, and newcomer David Paige in November. In Tuesday’s Democratic balloting, Paige got 479 votes, Buco 509 and Woodcock 556 votes.
Hounsell has until Friday evening to ask for a recount but said he will decline to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.