CONWAY — Who is checking to see that books in the five libraries within the Conway School District are age-appropriate? That was the question asked by school board member Mike DiGregorio at Monday’s board meeting. He voiced his concerns following a Conway Public Library Trustees meeting on March 21, when a crowd of people showed up to protest a book they believe is just too sexually explicit and inappropriate for the children’s room.
That same day, a woman who identified herself as Tam Kelley of Bartlett was accused of stealing the book. It has been recovered, but she has been banned from the Conway Public Library for a year.
“You Know, Sex: Bodies, Gender, Puberty, and Other Things” by Cory Silverberg was published by Triangle Square Books for Young Readers in 2022. According to online book seller Amazon.com, the book is intended for grade level five through nine.
“Clearly, if you had a chance to read it, you would not allow it an elementary school,” DiGregorio told his colleagues. “It’s extremely inappropriate.”
DiGregorio wants to make sure there is an adequate screening process for all books in the district.
“Do we have anybody that’s in charge of all of our libraries or is it the individual librarians,” he asked. “Is there any head librarian that we have?”
“They work together in collaboration,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said.
DiGregorio said since an article appeared in the Sun, several people asked him about the vetting process the school district goes through.
“I told them that I would try to get a better understanding of the process,” he said. “We don’t ban books but we provide appropriate age-level books for our children, that’s our responsibility. As adults, we have to determine what’s appropriate and what’s not. Somehow that book got into the public library and that was inappropriate in my opinion for almost all of us. Who do we talk to to make sure that we are protecting our libraries from that type of literature, especially in the elementary schools? Is it the individual librarian in our elementary school or middle schools that will say that book is OK or is somebody overseeing (the process)?”
“Librarians pick the books for the different schools, at least when I was the principal at the middle school,” said Richard.
So that question would have to be asked to each individual librarian to see how they’re vetting those books on those shelves,” DiGregorio replied.
Pine Tree School Principal Aimee Frechette spoke about the process.
“Schools share books all the time,” she said. “If we have a fifth-grader at John Fuller (Elementary School) looking for a particular title and their library does not have that book, they’re going to contact our library media people. And we’re going to hook up that kiddo with the book.”
Frechette added: “But as far as sharing with public libraries, that doesn’t happen at the elementary level. If it happened, perhaps in the high school, that would be through the librarian who had arranged an inter-library loan. It would never be a book just showing up on the shelf to be checked out by someone else.”
“You Know, Sex” received a glowing review in The New York Times on May 27, 2022, in a piece by Rachel Brian titled “2 Graphic-Style Guidebooks to Calm Kids’ Social Butterflies.”
“Silverberg’s writing is fearless, digging into the messiness of the human experience with an eye toward justice,” wrote Brian. “Here is that rare voice that can talk about the hardest things kids go through in ways that are thoughtful, lighthearted and always respectful of their intelligence.”
School board member Randy Davison praised DiGregorio for bringing up the topic.
“I’ve been reading all over the state where people have been having issues with some books,” he said, adding, “I’m sensing it’s not a major issue here in our public school.”
Colleague Barbara Lyons said she went to the Conway Public Library specifically to check out “You Know, Sex” for herself but was told the book had been stolen. “I can’t comment on something that I didn’t read,” she said.
“I read it, it’s horrible,” DiGregorio replied. “I think it was returned (on March 21) and then someone took it out right after that.”
Kennett High Principal Kevin Carpenter shared the school does have a policy (Library Materials Selection and Adoption) that was crafted in 1996 and revised in 2021.
The policy reads: “It is the responsibility of the library media specialist supervising these centers to provide a wide range of materials which represent all levels of difficulty, a diversity of appeal and a variety of points of view.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.