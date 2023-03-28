Conway School Board - book bannig - Mike DiGregorio

Conway School Board member Mike DiGregorio wants to make sure Conway schools have age-appropriate books in their libraries. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Who is checking to see that books in the five libraries within the Conway School District are age-appropriate? That was the question asked by school board member Mike DiGregorio at Monday’s board meeting. He voiced his concerns following a Conway Public Library Trustees meeting on March 21, when a crowd of people showed up to protest a book they believe is just too sexually explicit and inappropriate for the children’s room.

That same day, a woman who identified herself as Tam Kelley of Bartlett was accused of stealing the book. It has been recovered, but she has been banned from the Conway Public Library for a year.

