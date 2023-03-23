CONWAY — Conway Village Fire District voters next Tuesday will be asked whether they want to dissolve the district by Jan. 1, 2024, but village Commissioner Mike DiGregorio now thinks they should wait until 2025.
Conway Village’s annual meeting got postponed from March 14 due to a snowstorm. On March 28, residents will vote at their annual meeting on articles including Article 2, which as written calls for dissolving and turning assets over to the town effective dissolve Jan. 1, 2024. There are several follow-up articles to complete the process.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Conway Village Fire Station and will be held in traditional meeting style, meaning attendees will have the opportunity to discuss the article and modify it.
At the commissioners' meeting on March 9, Conway Deputy Town Manager Paul DegeliAngeli advocated for leaving the termination of the district date as Jan. 1, 2024. But that didn't sit well with DiGregorio.
There are two main issues with dissolving in 2024. The first was brought up by resident Mark Hounsell that the town would have to vote to accept the sewer in order to expand it and make changes to it.
This issue was discovered after the selectmen’s deadline to propose warrant articles elapsed.
DegliAngeli said that if or when Conway needs to expand the sewer lines, the town could vote on it then.
The second issue is that Conway Village and North Conway are in talks about how to share the cost of infrastructure projects. Conway Village sends its effluent to North Conway for treatment.
The details of these discussions are being dealt with in non-public session.
“I think that the commissioners are in a better position to negotiate or deal with those projects than handing it off to the selectmen,” said DiGregorio, adding commissioners have more familiarity with the issues than the town. "So between the issues that my counsel has brought forward, and the issues with North Conway, I'm more in favor of pushing it off for another year."
DiGregorio plans to explain his position in more detail at the meeting.
DiGregorio said he’s confident that the issue with North Conway can be resolved this year.
“I’m willing to wait a year, in order to make make sure that it’s resolved before it’s transferred,” said DiGregorio.
Hounsell, in an email Thursday, said he supports DiGregorio’s suggestion to move the effective date to 2025.
“I will second his motion if it is to change the date to 2025,” said Hounsell.
North Conway Water Precinct Superintendent Jason Gagnon said DiGregorio raises a "good point" about the value of commissioners' experience regarding the contract with North Conway, which was signed in 2011, which is five years before North Conway received waste water from Conway Village.
"Part of any good agreement is the ability for the parties to review that agreement from time to time and see what’s working well vs. what maybe isn’t working as well as originally intended," said Gagnon adding that's occurring now. "My personal opinion is that both Boards of Commissioners are doing exactly what they’ve been elected to do – look out for the interests of their respective Precinct/District – and when they’re doing their jobs well, sometimes there’s going to be disagreement when specific interests between parties don’t align perfectly."
Mediation will mean brining a neutral third party to find common ground.
Conway Village commissioners chairman Steve Bamsey told the Sun in a series of texts that the commissioners haven’t decided to ask voters to amend the dissolution date. Commissioners will not be meeting before the annual meeting Tuesday.
The Sun asked Bamsey for his personal position, but Bamsey declined to give it.
“Come to the meeting,” said Bamsey. “I am not in favor of being asked about the district when we are not in session.”
Another commissioner, Tom Buco, opposes dissolution. Buco’s term is expiring and there is a contested race for his seat between Janine Bean (Hounsell’s sister), who is running as a write-in, and Etienne Vallee, who is on the ballot.
Bean calls the Jan. 1, 2024, date “abrupt” and that there are questions that need to be answered before dissolution happens. Vallee believes “now is the time to consolidate services.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.