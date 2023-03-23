Mike DiGregorio

Conway Village Fire District Commissioner Mike DiGregorio will ask voters next Tuesday if they want to delay dissolution of the district. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Conway Village Fire District voters next Tuesday will be asked whether they want to dissolve the district by Jan. 1, 2024, but village Commissioner Mike DiGregorio now thinks they should wait until 2025.

Conway Village’s annual meeting got postponed from March 14 due to a snowstorm. On March 28, residents will vote at their annual meeting on articles including Article 2, which as written calls for dissolving and turning assets over to the town effective dissolve Jan. 1, 2024. There are several follow-up articles to complete the process.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.