CONWAY — When the 100th class graduates from Kennett High in June, seniors will receive their diplomas from a fellow Eagle — Mike DiGregorio, who was unanimously elected as the new chairman of the Conway School Board on Monday at the board's first meeting since the April 11 elections.
DiGregorio, a 1980 KHS graduate, is the first chair since 2003 to have attended Kennett High (John Roberts was the last school chair to have attended the school).
DiGregorio claimed the third three-year term in the April 11 elections and returns having served a full term (2005-08) and was appointed in September by selectmen to fill out the remaining seven months of Jessica Whitelaw’s stint after she stepped down last summer.
On April 11, Amy Snow topped a seven-candidate field with 753 votes, followed by Matt Stearns, 723; DiGregorio, 655; Michaela Clement, 583; Melanie Lebel, 536; Mark Hounsell, 526; and Joe Lentini, 514.
Snow and Stearns cast their first official votes as new school board members for DiGregorio.
DiGregorio takes over from Michelle Capozzoli, who stepped off the board after nine years. Her vice-chair Joe Mosca also did not see re-election to a third term.
School Superintendent Kevin Richard opened Monday’s meeting. The first order of business was to call for nods for the board chair.
Randy Davison nominated DiGregorio and was seconded by Snow.
Richard asked for any other nominations, and Stearns offered Ryan Wallace’s name.
“Is there a second,” Richard asked and there was silence.
“Don’t take it personally,” Wallace said. “I am voting for Mike.”
Davison, the longest-serving member of the board heading into his 15th year, spoke glowingly in support for DiGregorio.
“I believe what better person to lead us in the direction that this board needs to go and also due to the fact that he's a Kennett graduate and we are going into the 100th year of this school,” he said. “I firmly believe what better person to run the school board and lead us in the direction where we really need to go.”
“I thought you were going to say I was in the 100th class, I know I look that old,” DiGregorio said jokingly.
The vote was 5-0. Board members Barbara Lyons and Cassie Capone were absent.
“Thank you for your willingness to do this,” Davison said.
“We’ll see,” replied DiGegorio said as he took his seat next to Richard and immediately counted on the superintendent. “I am hoping Kevin is going to help me with the pronunciation of some of these names (under personnel on the agenda).”
He added: “Let’s get right into electing a vice chairman. I will make a motion to elect Ryan Wallace.”
Davison seconded the motion, and Wallace was elected 4-0-1 (he abstained from voting for himself).
The board also voted unanimously to continue to meet on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 6:30 p.m.
Members voted 5-0 to allow the chairman to continue to be able to vote on every matter.
“For me, I like to vote,” DiGregoio said. “I've never abstained. In fact, in 30 years, my abstention rate can be counted on two hands and it's usually because I'm on vacation or something like that. It's up to you guys. If you want me not to vote then I won’t.”
“I firmly believe the chair should vote because of people that put you in that seat,” Davison said, “Your constituents should know how you feel about the issue that comes before this board.”
“I agree with you Randy,” added Snow.
The board talked briefly about committee assignments for the next year. DiGregorio asked members to email him and Richard with what committees they might like to serve on.
“Typically, you give your interests to Mike and Ryan and they will go through and figure it out,” Richard said.
“In the past, Kevin, we’ve had a list of descriptions of each committee,” said Davison. “Is it possible that board members can get those? It sounds like some people here are very good a particular skill sets. I specifically would not put myself on technology, when I know that some of you here are very adept in technology. And so the descriptions of those boards, maybe it would be apropos to do that so people can see when they meet, and what the committee entails.”
DiGregorio and Snow asked Richard to supply a list of staff and community members currently serving on each of the committees.
Later, under board discussion, Snow had a suggestion.
“I don't know if this is the time to talk about this, but I'm wondering if now that we're semi-organized if we want to talk about having a representative on the Master Plan Committee,” she asked.
“That’s a great question,” DiGregorio responded. “I think we probably should. I know this board has bee invited to participate.”
“How far are they into this process, we don’t want to be too late to the party,” Wallace said.
“I think they’ve had two meetings over six weeks,” said Snow.
The board agreed to have a member serve on the committee, which will now be included among committee assignments.
DiGregorio was pleased with how the first meeting of the new board went.
“I think things went well,” he said by phone on Tuesday. “I was excited to get nominated and to have the support from my peers.”
DiGregorio has quickly discovered there is a difference between being a member and being the chair.
“I liked having more of a discussion and debate when I was a board member,” he said. “Running the meeting, I’ve got to figure out how to follow procedures and make sure the meeting runs smoothly. It will take a little bit of an adjustment for me but we’ll get there.”
DiGregorio added: “I looked at last night as the first night of the next three years where we try to get stuff accomplished. We’ve got some important stuff to step into and we will. I’m really looking forward to the next three years.”
DiGregorio has a goal of more public involvement going forward.
“I believe we definitely need to engage with the people better,” he said. “I would like to have at least three public comment periods on the agenda, one at the beginning, one in the middle and one at the end. It may make our meetings a little longer but that’s why we’re there, to serve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.