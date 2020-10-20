CONWAY — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, voting has never been easier — that was the message the state Democratic Party was giving Thursday in front of Conway Town Hall, where Executive Councilor Mike Cryans, state Rep. Anita Burroughs of Bartlett and state Rep. Ed Butler of Hart's Location held a “Voting is Easy" press conference,
“Granite Staters know how much is at stake in this year's election,” said Cryans. “Health care is on the ballot, good jobs, reproductive rights and our education system are also on the ballot. The future of our planet is also on the ballot.”
On April 10, the Secretary of State’s Office announced that any New Hampshire voter who has concerns about showing up to vote in-person due to COVID-19 will be able to vote absentee in this year’s election.
Cryans, who is seeking a second two-year on the executive council and is being challenged by former Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) in the Nov. 3 general election, said, “As of Tuesday, 179,000 ballots have been requested already for absentee voting. That's good news. We’ve got to get going on returning them as only 79,000 have been returned so far and that means there are 100,000 ballots out there that are ready to be returned.”
Burroughs, who is being challenged by Ray S. Gilmore (R-Bartlett), said: “I want everyone to know how easy it is to vote. This year. It's easier than it's ever been.”
Burroughs said there have been more than 700 absentee ballots requested in Bartlett and roughly 350 in Jackson.
“Now, we’ve got to get all in,” she said.
Burroughs explained the voting options for those 18 and older and live in New Hampshire, you can register to vote and be able to vote. “If you have any questions at all, you're wondering how you make a plan that fits your schedule or your friends have questions, call (603) 466-8683. That’s the voter assistance hotline.”
Citizens can also go to voteinnh.org, maintained by the N.H. Democratic Party, to find out additional voter information.
“The clerks are working really, really hard in my community and all over,” said Burroughs. “They have a drive-up window, they’re making it as easy as possible for you."
She added: “If you haven't returned your ballot, get it in, vote by mail or go vote on election day. The towns are safe to vote in person, but definitely make a plan and make your vote heard. And, I'd also say, if you have an elderly relative or a friend or somebody disabled, who needs help getting to the polls, reach out to them and see if they would like some help.”
Butler, who is not seeking re-election, said:
“There are not one, not two, but three ways to vote this year,” he said. “First, you can vote now in this building behind me if you live in Conway. At your city or town clerk's office, you can request your ballot, fill it out and return it all during the same trip. You can even register to vote during the same trip.
He added: “Second, you can request an absentee ballot and return it by mail. Just make sure it arrives by 5 p.m. on election day, better that you should send it by Oct. 23. You can put it in as late as 5 p.m. on election day. And, third, you can vote on election day at your local polling. You can choose any of these options.”
Butler would like to see as many people vote as possible in this election.
“Once you've made your plan and seen it through, you're not quite done yet,” he said. “You need to make sure everyone in your family, all of your friends and some of your frenemies and maybe your exes, have a plan to vote. Voting is easy in 2020 — there's simply too much at stake not to cast your ballot.”
