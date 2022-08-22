Five-Minute Forum - Chris Pappas

U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H., right) talks with Gibson Center for Senior Services Executive Director Marianne Jackson during lunch at the North Conway center in February. Pappas is scheduled to return to the Gibson Center on Tuesday to take part with fellow Democrats in the annual Five-Minute Forum. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Democrats are the next party up with the opportunity to make their case for office at the Gibson Center for Senior Services’ annual five-minute forum on Tuesday from 12:30-4 p.m.

The Republicans had the microphone last Thursday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.