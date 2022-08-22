CONWAY — The Democrats are the next party up with the opportunity to make their case for office at the Gibson Center for Senior Services’ annual five-minute forum on Tuesday from 12:30-4 p.m.
The Republicans had the microphone last Thursday.
The forums have been a tradition at the Gibson Center for more than a decade. They are seen as a must-stop for all candidates running in the county for offices ranging from sheriff to president of the United States. Gov. Chris Sununu and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen took part in the 2020 forum via Zoom.
For U.S. Senate are incumbent Maggie Hassan of Exeter is being opposed on the Democratic ballot by Paul Krautmann of Keene and John Riggieri of Concord.
The rest of the ballot has candidates who are running unopposed.
They include: gubernatorial candidate Tom Sherman of Rye; District 1 U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas of Manchester; executive councilor candidate in District 1, Dana Hilliard of Somersworth; and state Senate candidate Bill Marsh of Brookfield.
Also unopposed in the parimary are state representative candidate Pat Pustell in District 5 (one seat, represents Ossipee); Wolfeboro residents Carrie Duran and Gogi Millner in District 6 (two seats represent Wolfeboro and Tuftonboro); Bobbi Boudman of Wolfeboro in District 7 (one seat,represents Ossipee, Tuftonboro and Wolfeboro); andincumbent Jerry Knirk of Freedom and Sandra Ringelstein of Moultonborough in District 8 (two seats, represents Tamworth, Eaton, Freedom and Madison).
For Carroll County commissioner, Adam Heard of Sandwich and Theresa Swanick of Effingham are unopposed in District 1 and 3.
Running in District 1 (represents Conway, three seats) are incumbents Tom Buco and Stephen Woodcock and newcomer David Paige.
District 2 (has two seats and represents Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Hale’s Location, Hart’s Location, Jackson and Sandwich) features incumbent Anita Burroughs of Glen and Chris McAleer of Jackson.
Running for District 3 (two seats and represents Madison, Moultonborough and Tamworth) are Tamworth residents Gabrielle Watson and Mary Peaco Todd.
District 4 (two seats and represents Brookfield, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom and Wakefield), has Max Gehring of Wakefield and Knute Ogren of Effingham.
