Carroll County Delegation 22823

Carroll County Commissioner Matt Plache (back to camera, R-Wolfeboro) tells the legislative delegation the county has 80 acres that could be used for housing, child care or drug rehabilitation. (GOVERNMENTOVERSITE.COM IMAGE)

OSSIPEE — Carroll County delegation members voted Feb. 27 to create a subcommittee to investigate what can be done with over 800 acres of land in the county’s possession.

The county government already runs a nursing home, jail registry of deeds, sheriff’s office, county attorneys office and a farm. According to carrollcountynh.net, the county has a total of 894 acres of land. Ossipee Tax records say the county has 818 records.

