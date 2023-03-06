Carroll County Commissioner Matt Plache (back to camera, R-Wolfeboro) tells the legislative delegation the county has 80 acres that could be used for housing, child care or drug rehabilitation. (GOVERNMENTOVERSITE.COM IMAGE)
OSSIPEE — Carroll County delegation members voted Feb. 27 to create a subcommittee to investigate what can be done with over 800 acres of land in the county’s possession.
The county government already runs a nursing home, jail registry of deeds, sheriff’s office, county attorneys office and a farm. According to carrollcountynh.net, the county has a total of 894 acres of land. Ossipee Tax records say the county has 818 records.
In any case, much of the county’s land is undeveloped.
In Carroll County government, a group of 15 state representatives called the delegation approve county budgets that commissioners manage. The delegation also has final approval over buildings and grounds.
On Feb. 27, at the end of a delegation budget committee meeting, Commissioner Matt Plache (R-Wolfeboro) said in the past delegation members had expressed interest in using some county lands for affordable housing and he told them he’s looking into that with UNH Cooperative Extension Forestry Field Specialist Wendy Scribner.
Plache said he and Scribner said identified some land that’s low value in terms of agriculture and habitat and near the county water system and access to the road and electricity lines. He and Scribner found about 75-80 acres that fit these requirements.
“I’ve spoken with some developers, there will be interest in doing this,” said Plache, adding he didn’t have specifics to share. “Nothing could happen without consent of the delegation, obviously, under the law, so I would ask for an indication of whether this is something worthwhile to go forward with.”
Rep. Mark McConkey (R-Freedom) asked Chairman Lino Avellani (R-Wakefield) to appoint a delegation subcommittee to pursue the idea. He also suggested that the county shouldn’t worry about impinging on the hay fields.
“So I’d like to be involved,” said McConkey. “I think the delegation should have involvement. And I’m all for the project.”
Plache added commissioners have identified three problems that the county faces. One is lack of housing, two is lack of affordable daycare and the third is dealing with people with drug addiction and mental health issues.
“So there’s an opportunity as well to maybe put some kind of recovery center here,” said Plache. “Nobody wants it in their backyard but it’s a need to the county.”
Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) who also represents Sandwich due to redistricting, asked if the sub committee could also explore adding a solar farm to the county complex.
An informal group of Sandwich residents had asked the commissioners about the possibility of solar on county land at a meeting on Feb. 9.
The group consisted of Sandwich Energy Committee members Wharton Sinkler and Tim Minor, Madison Energy Advisory Committee member Russ Dowd, and Sandwich homeowner Mark Longley.
The group recommended that the commissioners form a committee or use a consultant to evaluate options on siting and dimensioning a solar array, costs, and benefits due to electricity bill savings.
County commissioners told the group of Madison and Sandwich residents that the delegation would need to approve it.
“I just want to add that I think the solar should have high priority because of the benefit to taxpayers,” said Burroughs.
Plache agreed and said the group from Sandwich would need to come up with a proposal.
The motion to create the committee passed unanimously.
Avellani appointed McConkey and Rep. Richard Brown (R-Moultonborough) to be on the committee because McConkey made the motion and Brown seconded it. To make the committee bipartisan, Avellani appointed Rep. David Paige (D-Conway). Paige accepted the post.
Avellani hopes the delegation will be done with the county budget on March 10. The budget is due at the end of next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.