LANCASTER — With defense attorneys saying they have found a new accident reconstruction expert, the so-called “Fallen 7” trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is on schedule to take place in late July.
“We’ve identified an expert who is willing to help us,” Public Defender Jay Duguay reported at last week’s scheduling conference in Coos County Superior Court.
Zhukovskyy, 25, of West Springfield, Mass., has been charged with multiple counts of negligent homicide and manslaughter in the June 2019 collision that killed seven motorcyclists. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The trial was scheduled to get underway in November 2021 but was rescheduled when issues were raised about the defense’s expert witness.
At a scheduling conference last month, the defense reported it was having trouble hiring a replacement.
Coos Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein asked if the defense thought it would be ready to start jury selection July 18 and begin the trial a week later.
Duguay told Bornstein it will take some time for the new expert witness to get up-to-date, noting that the case has generated over 20,000 pages of discovery plus thousands of photographs and videos.
But he said he thought the defense would be ready for trial in July.
Assistant N.H. Attorney General Scott Chase asked for the name of the defense’s new expert so the state could begin its background work. But Duguay said the defense opposed providing the name until it determines it will call the expert as a witness. Duguay said he expects the defense expert’s report will be ready sometime in spring and a determination will be made then. He said that gives the state plenty of time to do its necessary background work before trial.
Chase argued there was no disadvantage to the defense in providing the name and will help in keeping the trial on schedule. He said his hope is to depose the defense’s reconstruction expert in April and be done depositions by June. He said the state may need some leeway as it schedules dispositions around its other cases.
Bornstein asked the two sides to try and reach an agreement on what the state will do with the information if the expert is not called as a witness. If the parties cannot reach an agreement, he said the state can file a motion and he will rule on it.
The defense had hired the former head of the Massachusetts State Police reconstruction unit, Stephen Benanti, as its expert accident reconstruction witness.
But in deposing Benanti, the state raised “ethical concerns” and provided a large volume of confidential material to the defense. After reviewing the material, the defense said it could no longer use Benanti without compromising Zhukovskyy’s rights.
The state hired Crash Lab Inc., of Hampton as its accident reconstruction expert. The Crash Lab report concluded that the initial impact occurred directly over the center line of Route 2 and the lead motorcycle driven by Albert Mazza was protruding onto the center line when it collided with a pick-up truck driven by Zhukovskyy. The autopsy report showed Mazza’s blood alcohol level was .135, well over the statutory limit of .08. The state has alleged that Zhukovskyy’s blood showed traces of fentanyl, heroin and a metabolite of cocaine in his system.
Zhukovskyy has been charged with seven counts of negligent homicide, seven counts of negligent homicide-DUI, seven counts of manslaughter, aggravated DUI, and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon in the collision that claimed the lives of seven members of the JarHeads Motorcycle Club on Route 2 in Randolph. He is now being held in Grafton County Jail in North Haverhill.
