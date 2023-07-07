Coos Sheriff Brian Valerino (left) and Deputy Sheriff Keith Roberge took Republican President hopeful Will Hurd on a tour of the state's border with Canada in Pittsburg last week. A former CIA undercover agent and a cybersecurity expert, Hurd said while the southern border gets all the attention, there are security issues with the country's border with Canada as well. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Paula Kinney visits with Republican Presidential candidate Will Hurd in Berlin last week. (COURTESY PHOTO)
BERLIN — Republican Presidential hopeful Will Hurd made securing the country’s northern border a focus of his campaign swing through northern New Hampshire last week. Coos County Sheriff Brian Valerino took Hurd on a tour of the northern border in Pittsburg, which has the state’s only international border crossing.
A former undercover CIA officer and cybersecurity expert, Hurd said while attention is focused on the issues facing the country’s southern border, the northern border also has mounting problems. He said the northern border’s Swanton sector, which includes the crossings in New Hampshire and Vermont as well as parts of New York, experienced over an 800 percent increase in illegal crossings over the previous fiscal year.
