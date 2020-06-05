BARTLETT — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation has announced it will replace a culvert on Route 16A in Bartlett, beginning June 16.
The project will require approximately three days to complete.
Work will be completed by Highway Maintenance prior to NHDOT pavement resurfacing and guardrail replacements projects on NH 16A.
The project is located approximately 2,500 feet south of the westerly intersection with Route 16/Route 302 and will require closing a short section of N.H. 16A for three days. During this period, the project will detour traffic over U.S. 302.
For more information, go to nh.gov/dot.
