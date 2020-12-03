CONWAY – Cranmore Mountain Resort is poised to open for its 83rd winter season today with limited skiing and riding on three trails and one lift, according to marketing director Becca Deschenes.
“We’re looking to have the South Double Chair running today, with the South Slope open, along with upper Beginner’s Luck and Lower Beginner’s Luck so a total of three trails,” sad Deschenes Thursday afternoon.
She said they plan to make a decision today on plans for opening tubing lanes at Canmore’s snowtubing park for Saturday and Sunday.
Although the weather has not cooperated for snowmaking this week, she said that the resort was able to take advantage of good snowmaking temperatures last week to stockpile the snow.
“We let it sit and now we will be able to farm and spread it out,” said Deschenes.
She said as part of its COVID-19 protocols, Cranmore is selling tickets only online this season.
“We will have a limited number of online day tickets for sale and we will be open for season passholders as we have reduced our capacity due to COVID and with the limited terrain open we want it to be as safe as possible,” said Deschenes.
She said customers have been calling the resort, with much pent-up demand after Cranmore and all ski resorts were forced to close early last March due to uncertainties caused by the pandemic.
“People are calling and wondering when we are to open. I think there’s a lot of positive nergy out there coming into this season,” said Deschenes.
Cranmore (cranmore.com) is set to begin daily operations Dec. 12, conditions permitting.
Meanwhile, Bretton Woods Mountian Resort planned to reopen for skiing and riding today after having opened last weekend and then closed for the week.
According to its website, brettonwoods.com, Bretton Woods expects to have two of 63 trails and two of 10 lifts open with riding and skiing on 29 of 468 acres starting today.
The Weather Underground (wunderground.com) on Thursday predicted a mixed bag for the weekend in North Conway, with a high temperature today of 45 degrees F and a low of 33. For the weekend, the forecast was for rain, snow and wind Saturday with a high of 38 and a low of 28 and cloudy Sunday with a high of 31 and a low of 21.
Ski NH is promoting a "know before you go" campaign this season, providing information online about the changes that are in place this season due to the pandemic. For further information on pandemic safety protocols at New Hampshire ski resorts, go to Ski NH's website, skinh.com.
