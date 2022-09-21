09-17-22 Cranmore Construction wider

The continuing construction on the new base lodge at Cranmore Mountain, as see from the ski lift on Sept. 17. The tents were for the 25th annual Jen's Friends Climb Against Cancer. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Cranmore Mountain Resort is set to go before the Conway Planning Board on Sept. 29 to present plans for a temporary structure to be used by skiers this winter due to delays in the construction of the new Fairbank Lodge.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at the Conway Village Fire Station. The agenda shows that the approval Cranmore is seeking is not just for a tent structure but also for a portable bathroom trailer and seasonal locker room.

