The continuing construction on the new base lodge at Cranmore Mountain, as see from the ski lift on Sept. 17. The tents were for the 25th annual Jen's Friends Climb Against Cancer. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Cranmore Mountain Resort is set to go before the Conway Planning Board on Sept. 29 to present plans for a temporary structure to be used by skiers this winter due to delays in the construction of the new Fairbank Lodge.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at the Conway Village Fire Station. The agenda shows that the approval Cranmore is seeking is not just for a tent structure but also for a portable bathroom trailer and seasonal locker room.
The new lodge under construction replaces the old 1946-built base lodge and original 1938-built building housed within it. They were razed this spring.
According to a statement released Tuesday by the Kearsarge Brook Condominiums at Cranmore sales team, “with steel work now complete, we’re starting to see the building really come to life and take shape. Next comes framing and roofing.”
The press release had a link to a video overview given by Jay Guilmette from Atlantic Construction Group, who noted, “As you can see, the last beams going in for the Fairbank Lodge project. Most of our heavy lifting at this point is finished, with the exception of some miscellaneous structural steel.
“Over the next few weeks, we’ll be installing some of the flat work on the first second and third decks, along with fireproofing and some other subcontractors we’ll be rolling in late in the month. We’re on schedule, we’re on pace. That’ll be a fabulous lodge when it’s finished.”
The Kearsarge Brook team added, “This winter, we are introducing a base camp concept with temporary buildings to bridge the season. This concept will be in place for one winter as Fairbank Lodge is expected to be fully open for the 2023/24 season.
“We will be bringing in portable facilities for restrooms, seasonal lockers and day storage, as well as adding a large temporary cafeteria structure off Zip’s Deck for the coming winter.”
Becca Deschenes, Cranmore’s marketing director, in a separate statement said, “There has been a ton of activity at the mountain over the summer with construction on the Fairbank Lodge and the new Fairfield Marriott Hotel.
“Steel work on the lodge was completed last week, and it’s impressive to see the building come to life. The building will not be used this winter, due to a delay in the supply chain.”
But, she said, the new Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott North Conway (built on the site of the old Artist Falls Lodge gym/tennis courts) will be open this winter and is slated to open in December.
Fairbank Lodge, designed by Archetype Architects out of Portland, Maine, is part of the Kearsarge Brook II Condominiums at Cranmore development. Located front and center in Cranmore’s base area, the new building will feature a combination of 15 residential condominiums and new ski facilities for resort guests.
Cranmore’s Mountain Adventure Park, Bike Park and Scenic Chairlift are open weekends and holidays through Monday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
“We expanded our bike park this season with a new beginner machine-built flow trail, a new jump line and some more advanced technical single-track trails,” said Deschenes.
“These new trails really compliment our existing trails nicely, along with the expansive surrounding trail network. We’re really looking forward to the (Mount Washington Valley) rec path being complete for next summer. It will be such a great amenity for families visiting and staying at the resort.”
Snowmaking at Cranmore may begin as early as Nov. 1 and if all goes to plan, the resort hopes to begin offering skiing and riding by Thanksgiving.
