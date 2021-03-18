CONWAY — New Hampshire not only opened vaccinations in Phase 2A, with teachers, child-care and recreation workers able to schedule appointments, it also kicked off VINI, its new scheduling website, and on Monday, people in the 50-64 age group (Phase 2B) can start using it to schedule appointments.
Gov. Chris Sununu said at a press conference Thursday that 200,000 appointments are available to be scheduled through April on the state’s new Vaccine & Immunization Network Interface scheduling system.
He also said the state is moving ahead quickly with vaccinations and should be able to open them up to everyone within a few weeks.
Meanwhile, Memorial Hospital’s clinic at the former Weather Discovery Center in North Conway this week passed a milestone of administering 5,000 doses of vaccine.
As of Wednesday morning, 5,407 vaccine shots had been given, with 1,596 people fully vaccinated.
Last week, Memorial Hospital administered 1,328 doses of the vaccine.
Through Wednesday of this week, 707 shots had been given, and more than 300 were planned for Thursday.
The hospital is planned to shut down its own web-based SignUp Genius vaccination scheduling platform this morning. The platform was set up to help schedule people in Phase 1B.
The state’s new VINI website replaces the CDC Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS) site the state had previously used for registrations in Phases 1A and 1B.
In February, Sununu announced the state would develop its own website after many problems were reported using VAMS.
Among new changes: The VINI system allows people to schedule a new appointment without canceling an existing one.
Those who use the state’s 211 number will also be scheduled directly in VINI. The 211 call takers can reschedule and verify appointments. None of these things were possible with the VAMS website.
VINI opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday to people in Phase 2A, with appointments starting at state-managed fixed sites on Thursday.
Sununu said 10,000 people in Phase 2A already scheduled vaccinations on Wednesday.
In a press release announcing the launch of the VINI system, state officials noted that the state’s vaccination effort continues to move ahead of schedule, as appointments at fixed sites for Phase 2A had not been expected to begin until Monday, March 22.
Some vaccinations for teachers in “pods” (dedicated closed clinics within schools) began last Friday, and the state reported Tuesday that “thousands of individuals eligible under Phase 2A have been vaccinated through closed clinics.”
As with the opening of Phase 1B, officials expect the opening of Phases 2A and 2B will lead to an extremely high call volume to 211.
“Wait times may be long, but every call will be answered by a live person,” the press release states.
Important to note is the fact that while Phase 2 vaccinations are opening up, earlier phases — Phase 1A for health-care workers and first responders, and Phase 1B for those over age 65 and those with pre-existing conditions — do not close.
People in those categories will now also be able to register and schedule appointments in the VINI system, either to set up an initial appointment or reschedule an earlier appointment.
Those scheduling a new appointment in VINI should cancel their VAMS appointment once the new appointment is scheduled.
The state has published a step-by-step YouTube video to walk people through the VINI registration and scheduling process.
The video can be viewed at tinyurl.com/eexeuu6c.
The state on Wednesday reported an uptick in cases of COVID-19 in Conway, with the latest map showing a total of 27 cases in Conway, an increase of five over the previous day and 20 from a week earlier on March 10.
Andrea Murphy, infection prevention specialist at Memorial Hospital, said Thursday that the hospital has seen some of those cases, both in testing and in patients. She noted that Memorial is one of four COVID-19 testing sites in Conway. Saco River Medical Group, Cranmore Health Partners and CVS also provide testing.
“We have seen a few cases,” Murphy said, include a couple of in-patients over the past week.
But she said that is not unusual, adding, “Our hospital is certainly not overwhelmed by any means on either the in-patient or outpatient side.”
Murphy also cautioned against reading too much into the number of cases reported in a single day.
“We do look at daily numbers and we look at trends,” Murphy said. “I’d hate to look at one data point.”
The state uses a rolling seven-day average as a more reliable indicator of trends.
In the state’s COVID briefing on Thursday, state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan announced there were 347 new cases of COVID-19 and said that while numbers of cases have increased slightly over the past week, the test positivity rate (percentage of positive tests) has remained steady at about 3.5 percent statewide.
Memorial Hospital has been seeing a decrease in numbers of people being tested for COVID-19 in recent weeks and as a result is reducing testing center hours to 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday-Thursday.
The testing center will be open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Appointments are required. Call (603) 356-0673 to schedule a test at the hospital.
Memorial said it is seeing an increase in vaccination rates, averaging about 200 per day.
“I can’t wait to see the big bump in vaccination rate overtake the case rate,” Murphy said. “We’re all very encouraged that supplies are increasing.”
