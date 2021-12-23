CONWAY — For the second year in a row, John Pandora has had to change his Christmas plans — and so have 250 of his closest friends.
Every Christmas Day since 1983, the Brownfield, Maine, resident has cooked the annual American Legion Post 95 Christmas Day feast at the Conway Congregational Church (the Brown Church) in Conway Village, but due to the continuing pandemic, the event, which would have been held Saturday, again had to be canceled.
"The Brown Church is only allowing six people into the church at a time," Pandora, 91, said by phone last Friday.
"We talked about trying to pull off a curbside pickup and takeout, but it just wasn’t practical or safe.”
He said they met at American Legion Post 95 in North Conway on Dec. 14 and decided it was best to forgo it again.
"I hate like hell not doing it. The good Lord willing, we’ll make it happen next year,” he said.
Pandora started the community Christmas meal tradition after seeing a television segment about a successful businessman in the Midwest who wanted to give back to his community by throwing a community Christmas dinner.
“I thought it was a good idea,” said Pandora, “so I went and presented it one night to the Legion (Post 95), and they thought I was crazy, not knowing what to expect. But it took off from there.”
The first year, 1983, only 37 people turned out. “I thought it might grow to one day we’d serve 100 meals. I never, never thought we’d do 300."
Twice, Pandora and a loyal crew of volunteers served more than 300 meals on Christmas Day, including a record 306 in 2015.
In 2019, 175 guests were served in person and a record of more than 100 people had meals delivered.
“We just have to put a tradition on hold for a little bit,” Jim LeFebvre, commander of Post 95, said by phone Wednesday. “When the dean of the dinner (Pandora) stands up and says we can’t do this safely, he’s right, and we all felt this was the right decision given the current (pandemic) climate.”
Every Christmas Eve, Pandora, along with Steve Robinson, Post 95’s Christmas Food Drive chairman, and a host of volunteers begin prepping for the next day.
A traditional Christmas menu is served: roast turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, boiled onions, squash, corn, peas, carrots, different loaves of bread, cranberry jelly and a wide range of desserts.
Pandora and Co. in 2019 cooked an estimated 325 pounds of turkey (14 turkeys were supplied from the WMWV/Vaughan Community Services Food Pantry Radio Food Drive), 65 pounds of potatoes, 40 pounds of onions and 40 pounds of squash.
Pandora has historically celebrated the holiday with his family on Christmas Eve, but he’s not sure what he’ll do this week.
“I don’t have a clue,” he said with a laugh. “Maybe I’ll just have a peanut butter sandwich.”
Pandora is hoping the community will get vaccinated and “get their booster shots” and that maybe Post 95 can do some sort of celebration in the summer.
“I wouldn’t mind doing Christmas in July,” he said. “That means things will have gotten a lot better, a lot safer for everyone — that is my Christmas wish again for this year. I’ll miss the dinner, but it’s more important for people to be safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.