CONWAY — The North Conway Grand Hotel's appeal to the N.H. Supreme Court over the pending construction of a Market Basket grocery store by Settlers Green became delayed after one of the hotel's attorneys came down with COVID-19.
But now the case is back on track, and an attorney representing Settlers Green filed a defendant's brief in court Monday.
Bellevue Properties, owners of the North Conway Grand, have delayed the Market Basket project for years. Two cases have been won by the town of Conway and or Settlers.
In a third suit filed November 2019, Bellevue Properties claimed its easement rights could not be repealed by a 2017 town vote taken to discontinue the road (MacMillan Lane) that will lead to the store without its written consent.
Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius dismissed the lawsuit in May of 2020. Bellevue asked for reconsideration and that request was denied in August 2020.
Originally, the Supreme Court gave Bellevue a deadline of Jan. 27 to file its opening brief. However, on Jan. 13, Bellevue's attorneys from Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson PA asked for an extension.
"Due to an extraordinary circumstance, the plaintiff-appellant respectfully requests that this court grant it a 30-day extension to its briefing deadline in this matter," states a motion signed by Bernstein, Shur attorney Christina A. Ferrari.
"Counsel for the plaintiff-appellant recently was diagnosed with COVID and is out due to this illness for an unknown period of time. Undersigned counsel, who has filed an appearance in this matter concurrently with this assented-to motion, is new to this matter and requires additional time to review the proceedings below and to prepare the plaintiff-appellant’s opening brief."
Bernstein, Shur attorney Roy W. Tilsley has done much if not all of the litigating in the case. On Jan. 15 he reported on his personal Facebook page that he was "out of quarantine." Asked if his case was mild, Tilsley replied, "Not too bad at all."
Tilsley was in Carroll County Superior Court on Tuesday representing intervenors suing the town of Eaton.
Bellevue's brief asks the N.H. Supreme Court to reverse Ignatius' dismissal and to send the case back to Superior Court. Tilsley's brief is 38 pages long, excluding documents from the Superior Court case that were attached.
The brief by Settlers' attorney, Derek Lick of Sulloway and Hollis, asked the state Supreme Court to affirm Ignatius' motion to dismiss and is 24 pages long.
Lick agreed to the motion to extend the deadline for 30 days. Justice Hicks issued an order on Jan. 19 that set a new deadline of Feb. 26 for Bellevue to file its brief or memorandum of law. Settlers then had to file by March 29, and a reply must be filed on or before April 19.
Both Lick and Tilsley are asking the court to hold oral arguments.
According to a flow chart from the state Supreme Court, the court will decide whether or not to hold oral arguments or decide the matter on briefs. If oral arguments are ordered, a decision may be issued two to six months later.
Lick said the schedule has been a bit slower than normal because of a need to have the Superior Court case transcribed, which took until mid-December to be prepared. The motion to extend the deadline also delayed the case.
"I expect a decision from the NH SCT by late summer or early fall," said Lick in an email to the Sun.
Rob Barsamian, president of OVP Management Inc., owner of Settlers, said his team feels confident with moving forward with breaking ground on the supermarket.
He said it's perhaps the strongest of the three cases they have had so far and they won the other two.
"If we don't start now. we run the risk of losing Market Basket," he said. "We know we are making a great decision for the community."
Asked if he would have the construction go slowly during the time the case is pending, Barsamian replied, "Go big or go home."
