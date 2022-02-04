CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu and N.H. Liquor Commission Chairman Joseph Mollica on Friday announced that an initial round of 500,000 COVID-19 test kits are now available at all 67 N.H. Liquor and Wine Outlet locations.
“Since the start of this pandemic, we have been identifying gaps to meet needs to stay ahead of the pandemic,” Sununu said. “We broke down barriers that other states are facing and quickly procured these at-home tests that we plan to pass along to our citizens at-cost. Easy access to at-home tests is one of the most important tools we have at limiting the spread of COVID and I would like to thank all who made this effort a reality.”
Customers can visit their local N.H. Liquor & Wine Outlet and purchase COVID-19 test kits for $11.29, while supplies last.
As additional test kits are purchased and acquired by the state, NHLC will expeditiously restock outlets.
To ensure access for those in recovery and treatment, the state has also made COVID tests available through the Doorways.
There is no age requirement for the purchase of COVID-19 home test kits and any customer may purchase as many kits as they wish.
Similar to face masks, COVID-19 home test kits are available to both retail customers and licensees.
“NHLC is proud to serve the people of New Hampshire,” said NHLC Chairman Joseph Mollica. “I would like to especially thank our marketing, merchandising, warehousing and store operations teams for immediately springing to action and ensuring these products reached our customers.”
