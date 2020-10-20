CONWAY — Two weeks after Conway School District officials announced a positive test for COVID-19 at Kennett High, a new case of the virus was reported at Conway Elementary School on Tuesday.
Superintendent Kevin Richard alerted all families and staff within SAU 9 of the positive case via email and on the SAU website late Tuesday morning.
“We’ll quarantine that cohort — a classroom, and teaching staff,” Richard said by phone.
Richard told the Sun he could not disclose whether the diagnosed person was a student or staff member. He said it’s unknown how the person contracted the virus.
The first case, at Kennett High School, was announced Oct. 8. As a result, about 10 students and staff had to quarantine for two weeks.
“All the folks who had to quarantine are eligible to come back (on Wednesday),” Richard said.
His email to families and staff read:
“We were informed today of a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Conway Elementary School. We are actively working with and following guidelines from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).
“NH DHHS has requested we provide contact information for anyone who has been identified as having had close contact (within 6 feet for longer than 10 minutes) with the infected person. Those individuals or their parents/guardians will be instructed to self-quarantine. They will be directed to get tested and keep themselves or their children quarantined until 14 days following their last possible exposure. A guide for self-quarantine can be found here.
“If you or your child are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as a fever, chills, respiratory illness, aches or change in taste and smell, please stay home and away from others and get aCOVID-19 PCR test. You may choose to seek out testing from your healthcare provider or at one of the testing sites located throughout the state (tinyurl.com/y5bnur3d). If you choose either of these options, you should bring this letter with you to the testing site.
“Please note that if you or your child are currently quarantined, you must complete quarantine, even if your test is negative. This is because the maximum amount of time from being exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 and testing positive is 14 days. Therefore, even if your child tests negative today, they would need to quarantine until they reach the 14th day following exposure.
“In the event that your child has to quarantine, they will be able to access their education remotely.”
With 145 in-person learners and 65 students participating remotely, Conway Elementary’s total enrollment of 210 is down slightly from September 2019, according to Principal Jason Robert.
According to the COVID-19 Schools Dashboard website, as of Monday, there were 151 active cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire colleges and K-12 schools, including 23 cases at the University of New Hampshire; nine at Saint Anselm College; five at Keene State College; two each at Dartmouth College, Keene State College and New England College; and one each at Colby Sawyer College and the UNH School of Law.
For the first time since June 17, according to WMUR (Channel 9), “There are more than 1,000 current cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire. The number has been steadily rising since late September, from 303 on Sept. 26 to 1,020 on Monday.
“Health officials announced 57 new positive cases Monday. Officials said 41 of the new cases were positive PCR tests, and 16 tested positive by antigen test. The daily PCR test positivity rate was 1.1 percent.
“Since the start of the pandemic, 9,746 positive cases have been confirmed in New Hampshire.”
SAU 9 sent a community letter out Friday reminding people about “non-essential travel outside of New England.”
“The entire school community has worked very hard to bring our students back to our facilities safely,” the letter states.
“Many sacrifices have been made by students, parents and staff members to keep our schools up and running. It should also be acknowledged that there are many other schools in New Hampshire and across the country that are still in full remote or hybrid scenarios currently. There is a need for continued vigilance toward following established guidelines and procedures so that we can continue to provide face to face learning.
“As we approach the holiday travel season, it is important to stress that non-essential travel outside of New England continues to be highly discouraged by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.”
