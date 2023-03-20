EFFINGHAM — A proposal to build a new gas station at the former Boyle’s Market in Effingham took a step closer to coming to fruition last week after a Superior Court judge denied reconsideration of a lawsuit filed by parties including Green Mountain Conservation Group and Ossipee Lake Alliance.
“Green Mountain Conservation Group, Ossipee Lake Alliance, William Bartoswicz, and Tammy McPherson v Town of Effingham and Effingham Planning Board” was filed last September in Carroll County Superior Court.
Judge Amy Ignatius presided over the case in the beginning but when Ignatius was transferred to Merrimack County Superior Court last fall, Judge Elizabeth Leonard of Belknap County Superior Court took over the case, perhaps because Judge Mark Attorri, who now sits on the Carroll County Superior Court bench, previously worked for the law firm that represents the gas station.
Environmentalists argue the site is environmentally sensitive because it sits on permeable material over the aquifer and sued the town of Effingham.
Ignatius last June upheld a zoning board of adjustment decision to give Meena LLC a variance to build the gas station there.
The lawsuit, called a petition of certiorari, asked the court to review the planning board’s August 2022 decision allowing Meena to proceed without having to get a special use permit; however, Leonard dismissed the case.
A gas station in that area of town would normally be a “prohibited use,” but Meena’s variance allows it.
“’Prohibited use” and “special use” are mutually exclusive terms under the EZO (Effingham Zoning Ordinance), and therefore the applicant need not pursue a special use permit,” Leonard ruled in her order dated Jan. 27.
On Feb. 6, the plaintiffs (Green Mountain, et al.), through attorneys Biron Bedard and Meaghan Jepsen of Ransmeier & Spellman of Concord, filed a motion for reconsideration.
“Court should reconsider its order because it has 1) misapprehended the gas station’s status as a “prohibited use”; 2) seemingly used the wrong legal standard; and 3) overlooked the lack of a written decision from the planning board in this matter,” said Bedard. The plaintiffs asked the court to reconsider its decision, deny the motion to dismiss or remand the matter back to the planning board.
On Feb. 13, Meena’s attorneys — Matthew Johnson and Cory Greenleaf of Devine Millimet — filed an objection to the motion. They argued that Green Mountain’s arguments for reconsideration were merely “rehashes” the court had already heard and rejected.
Johnson and Greenleaf said: “The petitioners (Green Mountain et al.) brazenly ask this court to remand the case to the planning board instead of dismissing the case. In Meena’s view, this request reveals the true intentions of the petitioners in this appeal, which is to delay as much as possible the intervenor’s land use proposal to build a gas station.”
They also requested the plaintiffs pay Meena’s legal fees.
Leonard mostly agreed but stopped short of giving Meena everything its attorneys asked for.
“Having considered the arguments in the motion to reconsider, the court determines that it did not overlook or misapprehend any points of law or fact. The motion to reconsider is therefore denied,” said Leonard in a March 14 order.
“Additionally, the court does not find that the motion was brought in bad faith or with malice and therefore the court denies Meena’s request for attorney’s fees pursuant to RSA 677:20,” the judge said.
The planning board is scheduled to hold a continuation of the public hearing on the project on April 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the town office at 68 School St. in Effingham.
