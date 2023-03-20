EFFINGHAM — A proposal to build a new gas station at the former Boyle’s Market in Effingham took a step closer to coming to fruition last week after a Superior Court judge denied reconsideration of a lawsuit filed by parties including Green Mountain Conservation Group and Ossipee Lake Alliance.

“Green Mountain Conservation Group, Ossipee Lake Alliance, William Bartoswicz, and Tammy McPherson v Town of Effingham and Effingham Planning Board” was filed last September in Carroll County Superior Court.

