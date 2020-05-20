CONWAY — A Maine couple has been charged with having sexual relations in the parking lot of a North Conway restaurant.
According to Conway Police Lt. Chris Mattei, Conway Officer Cory Brandon was on patrol, traveling northbound on White Mountain Highway in the area of Merlino’s Family Steakhouse on Monday night at around 6:30 p.m.
It was the first day that restaurants were allowed to reopen with outdoor seating. Merlino’s had a tent in their parking lot and were serving customers at tables outside. Merlino’s was to be open from noon-7 p.m.
While stopped in traffic at the red light at the intersection of Barnes Road and White Mountain Highway, Brandon said he saw what appeared to be a man and a woman having sexual relations in the parking lot of Merlino’s.
The two were positioned between two vehicles next to the restaurant but were clearly visible to vehicles and pedestrians utilizing Route 16, the officer said. They were later identified as Kevin Kiesman, 48, and Samantha Whitmore, 44, both of Stow, Maine.
According to Mattei, Kiesman and Whitmore appeared to be impaired by alcohol and were taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and gross lewdness as defined by NH RSA 645:1 (Misdemeanor A).
Kiesman was additionally charged with resisting arrest or detention as defined by NH RSA 642:2 (Misdemeanor A).
Kiesman and Whitmore were released on personal recognizance bail with a court date of July 7, at 8 a.m. in the 3rd Circuit Court District Division in Conway.
