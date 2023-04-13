OSSIPEE — The County Lands Subcommittee recently discussed the possibility of using some of the county's 800 acres to address the local lack of workforce housing and child care, plus the continuing problem of drug addiction in the county. 

Carroll County has about 818 acres of land off of Water Village Road and Route 28, and much of it is undeveloped. County government already runs a nursing home, the jail, the registry of deeds, sheriff’s office, county attorney's office and a farm. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.