Meeting April 7 (clockwise from lower left) are former commissioner David Babson, Reps. Richard Brown and David Paige, Commissioners Terry McCarthy and Matthew Plache, Rep. Mark McConkey, Executive Coordinator Mellisa Seamans and former commissioner Amanda Bevard. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
This conceptual map made by Tony Fallon Architecture of Wolfeboro shows how a recovery center, 100 homes and a daycare center could fit on the county complex. (COURTESY PHOTO)
OSSIPEE — The County Lands Subcommittee recently discussed the possibility of using some of the county's 800 acres to address the local lack of workforce housing and child care, plus the continuing problem of drug addiction in the county.
Carroll County has about 818 acres of land off of Water Village Road and Route 28, and much of it is undeveloped. County government already runs a nursing home, the jail, the registry of deeds, sheriff’s office, county attorney's office and a farm.
Carroll County's delegation of 15 state representatives are tasked with approving county budgets that commissioners manage. The delegation also has final approval over buildings and grounds and this year created the subcommittee to investigate what could be developed on county-owned land.
The subcommittee consists of the three county commissioners (Matthew Plache, Terry McCarthy and Kimberly Tessari) and delegation members Mark McConkey (R-Freedom), Richard Brown (R-Moultonborough) and David Paige (D-Conway). Plache (R-Wolfeboro) chairs the subcommittee.
Conceptual drawings created by Tony Fallon Architects show there could be a 100 units of affordable housing developed on 37 acres, children's day care built on 3.5 acres and a substance abuse drug recovery campus on 29 acres.
Uses for other pieces of land were also discussed at the subcommittee's April 7 meeting, such as land near the Ossipee/Wolfeboro town line on Route 28.
"We've identified three pressing needs in this county and also in Ossipee locally," said Plache. "The pressing needs being, there is not enough day care. You know, there's work being done in Concord on that issue. There's not enough workforce housing and there's work being done in Concord on that issue. And this problem with addiction and mental health is continuing."
Plache during a phone interview Tuesday said he hopes the subcommittee can meet weekly until it makes a recommendation to the delegation. Although Plache is resigning from the board of commissioners in May he said he would like to stay on the subcommittee if the delegation and commissioners allow him.
All three of the above projects would be awarded in a competitive process if the delegation chooses, such as bidding on the opportunity to operate a day care at the county complex.
During the meeting, Plache said that there is enough room at the county complex to do all three projects.
Former commissioner/former delegation member David Babson raised concerns about the housing piece of the project.
"It appeared to me that the Governor Wentworth School District is going to be the recipient of increases in the number of students," said Babson. "How do they fit into your picture?"
Plache replied that children should be welcomed because the region can't sustain itself without young people. You're not going to have a future in this community without kids," he said.
McConkey said that no one should be under the impression that the delegation is about to sell off land. He said the subcommittee is merely looking at possibilities for the land.
"I don't want anyone to think that we're knee-deep in this process," said McConkey.
The County Lands Subcommittee is set to meet today at 9:30 a.m. at the county delegation room of the county administration building.
