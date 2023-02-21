OSSIPEE — Faced with a petition bearing hundreds of signatures, Carroll County commissioners seem to be relenting on a prior decision to push public comments to the end of their meetings. They are set to discuss the policy again on Thursday.
This comes after the board (Kimberly Tessari, Matthew Plache and Terry McCarthy) eliminated a popular nursing home employee’s job then moved public input to the end of the meetings after groups of people started to show up to discuss the termination of Patti Cain of Wolfeboro, who worked at Mountain View Community for about 12 years.
Historically, commissioners have held public input at the start of their meetings and at the end, but that changed after the Cain issue stirred controversy. On Jan. 12, commissioners decided to just have public comment at the end.
In response, Cain’s husband, Fred Cain, started a petition that got at least 200 signatures urging commissioners to move public comment back to the beginning of meetings.
To read the petition, “We the people of Carroll County request the public input be kept at the beginning of the meeting,” go to tinyurl.com/ybuhswv9.
Commissioners discussed public input at their meeting last Thursday.
“I would like to say something and I know it’s probably not going to be popular,” said McCarthy (R-Conway), the chair.
“With all the calls that I’ve been receiving, and I brought this up before that, I think that in all fairness to the general public, that we should have (public input) at the beginning,” McCarthy said.
McCarthy suggested that each speaker’s time could be limited to two minutes and if there’s a group of people who wants to speak, they could choose a spokesperson. Speakers with a lot to say should make arrangements in advance to get on the agenda, she suggested.
“The goal is not to eliminate the opportunity but to have it in a reasonable fashion that doesn’t interfere with the work of the commission,” said Plache (R-Wolfeboro).
Tessari (R-Ossipee) said many boards of selectmen have public comment at the end of their meetings and that public comment is supposed to be about something that was discussed at the meeting.
“So, I guess I don’t understand why you’d have public comment at the beginning to talk about agenda items you haven’t discussed yet,” said Tessari, while acknowledging that commissioner meetings are longer than most selectmen’s meetings.
Some commissioners meetings last four hours or more.
McCarthy said commissioner meetings are in the morning while most selectmen’s meetings are in the evening. She said people don’t want to sit for hours at the meeting or on Zoom waiting for their chance to speak. She said not many people come to meetings anyway.
“We very seldom have people that want to come in and make comments unless we have something that’s ongoing that they care about,” said McCarthy.
The board decided to put the topic on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting, starting at 9 a.m. at the county administration building.
Fred Cain spoke at last Thursday’s meeting during public input. That meeting was relatively short and he spoke at around the 45-minute mark.
He presented commissioners with another copy of his petition which he said has 200 signatures. He disagreed with the concept that public comment should be limited to items on the agenda and also didn’t like the two-minute rule.
“It’s kind of tough to get your point across in two minutes,” he said.
